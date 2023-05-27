Friday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Chicago
|310
|130
|031
|—
|12
|17
|1
|Detroit
|100
|002
|000
|—
|3
|3
|1
Lynn, Middleton (7), López (8), Lambert (9) and Grandal; Wentz, Englert (5), Alexander (7), Short (9) and Rogers. W_Lynn 4-5. L_Wentz 1-5. HRs_Chicago, Vaughn (6).
___
|Texas
|020
|800
|002
|—
|12
|13
|1
|Baltimore
|100
|000
|010
|—
|2
|8
|1
Gray, J.King (8), Hernández (9) and León; G.Rodriguez, Voth (4), C.Pérez (8), McKenna (9) and Rutschman, McCann. W_Gray 5-1. L_G.Rodriguez 2-2. HRs_Texas, Taveras (2), Grossman (6), Seager (4). Baltimore, Rutschman (8).
___
INTERLEAGUE
|Los Angeles
|101
|000
|010
|—
|3
|9
|0
|Tampa Bay
|221
|100
|12x
|—
|9
|13
|0
Syndergaard, Bruihl (7) and W.Smith; Beeks, Criswell (2), Diekman (6), K.Kelly (7), Poche (7), Faucher (8), Adam (8), Fairbanks (9) and Bethancourt. W_Criswell 1-1. L_Syndergaard 1-4. HRs_Tampa Bay, Y.Díaz (12), Siri (9).
___
|San Diego
|000
|022
|001
|—
|5
|9
|0
|New York
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|7
|0
Musgrove, Wilson (7), Hader (9) and Nola; Vásquez, Marinaccio (5), Weber (7) and Rortvedt, Higashioka. W_Musgrove 2-2. L_Vásquez 0-1. HRs_San Diego, Soto (10), Tatis Jr. (8).
___
|St. Louis
|000
|001
|101
|—
|3
|8
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|040
|00x
|—
|4
|7
|0
Liberatore, Stratton (6), Pallante (8) and Contreras; Bieber, Stephan (7), De Los Santos (8), Clase (9) and Zunino. W_Bieber 4-3. L_Liberatore 1-1. Sv_Clase (17).
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Cincinnati
|201
|310
|002
|—
|9
|19
|0
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|2
|2
H.Greene, Salazar (7), F.Cruz (9) and Casali; Steele, Merryweather (4), Assad (6), Alzolay (9) and Barnhart. W_H.Greene 1-4. L_Steele 6-2.