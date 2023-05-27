Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Friday's Major League Linescores

27 May, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Chicago 310 130 031 12 17 1
Detroit 100 002 000 3 3 1

Lynn, Middleton (7), López (8), Lambert (9) and Grandal; Wentz, Englert (5), Alexander (7), Short (9) and Rogers. W_Lynn 4-5. L_Wentz 1-5. HRs_Chicago, Vaughn (6).

___

Texas 020 800 002 12 13 1
Baltimore 100 000 010 2 8 1

Gray, J.King (8), Hernández (9) and León; G.Rodriguez, Voth (4), C.Pérez (8), McKenna (9) and Rutschman, McCann. W_Gray 5-1. L_G.Rodriguez 2-2. HRs_Texas, Taveras (2), Grossman (6), Seager (4). Baltimore, Rutschman (8).

___

INTERLEAGUE

Los Angeles 101 000 010 3 9 0
Tampa Bay 221 100 12x 9 13 0

Syndergaard, Bruihl (7) and W.Smith; Beeks, Criswell (2), Diekman (6), K.Kelly (7), Poche (7), Faucher (8), Adam (8), Fairbanks (9) and Bethancourt. W_Criswell 1-1. L_Syndergaard 1-4. HRs_Tampa Bay, Y.Díaz (12), Siri (9).

___

San Diego 000 022 001 5 9 0
New York 000 001 000 1 7 0

Musgrove, Wilson (7), Hader (9) and Nola; Vásquez, Marinaccio (5), Weber (7) and Rortvedt, Higashioka. W_Musgrove 2-2. L_Vásquez 0-1. HRs_San Diego, Soto (10), Tatis Jr. (8).

___

St. Louis 000 001 101 3 8 0
Cleveland 000 040 00x 4 7 0

Liberatore, Stratton (6), Pallante (8) and Contreras; Bieber, Stephan (7), De Los Santos (8), Clase (9) and Zunino. W_Bieber 4-3. L_Liberatore 1-1. Sv_Clase (17).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Cincinnati 201 310 002 9 19 0
Chicago 000 000 000 0 2 2

H.Greene, Salazar (7), F.Cruz (9) and Casali; Steele, Merryweather (4), Assad (6), Alzolay (9) and Barnhart. W_H.Greene 1-4. L_Steele 6-2.

Temas Relacionados

SportsAP

DEPORTES

Se sorteó el cuadro principal de Roland Garros: los partidos de los 11 argentinos que disputarán el Grand Slam

Se sorteó el cuadro principal de Roland Garros: los partidos de los 11 argentinos que disputarán el Grand Slam

Hace 33 min

El pedido a los fanáticos, la “injusticia” que comete al armar el equipo titular y el futuro rival: las frases de Mascherano tras la goleada a Nueva Zelanda

“A lo Messi” y “es un distinto”: las reacciones de los futbolistas de la Sub 20 ante el golazo de Luka Romero

Argentina brilló en San Juan, goleó 5-0 a Nueva Zelanda y se clasificó a octavos de final del Mundial Sub 20 como líder del Grupo A

La historia argentina de Luka Romero: sus vacaciones en Quilmes, el pasado de su padre en el ascenso y la herencia familiar en el fútbol

ENTRETENIMIENTO

“Thunderbolts” de Marvel se retrasa por huelga de guionistas

“Thunderbolts” de Marvel se retrasa por huelga de guionistas

Hace 35 min

“La Sirenita”: cinco curiosidades que debes saber sobre el live-action

Ricardo Montaner: “La fe te rejuvenece”

Se reveló el tráiler de “Secuestro aéreo”, un nuevo thriller con Idris Elba

La emotiva actuación de ‘Messi’, el border collie premiado en Cannes

TENDENCIAS

Entrenamiento funcional en casa: cuáles son las ventajas y desventajas de una rutina alternativa al gimnasio

Entrenamiento funcional en casa: cuáles son las ventajas y desventajas de una rutina alternativa al gimnasio

Hace 3 horas

A partir de células animales crearon los primeros filetes de pescado con impresora 3D

Qué pasa cuando reportan mi perfil o una publicación en Instagram

Festival Cannes 2023: los mejores looks de la espectacular alfombra azul

Bumble crea un nuevo match con Spotify, los gustos musicales definirán las citas