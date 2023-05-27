American League Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|38
|15
|.717
|_
|Baltimore
|33
|18
|.647
|4
|New York
|30
|23
|.566
|8
|Boston
|26
|24
|.520
|10½
|Toronto
|26
|25
|.510
|11
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|26
|24
|.520
|_
|Detroit
|23
|26
|.469
|2½
|Cleveland
|22
|28
|.440
|4
|Chicago
|22
|31
|.415
|5½
|Kansas City
|15
|36
|.294
|11½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|32
|18
|.640
|_
|Houston
|28
|21
|.571
|3½
|Los Angeles
|28
|23
|.549
|4½
|Seattle
|26
|24
|.520
|6
|Oakland
|10
|42
|.192
|23
___
Thursday's Games
Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 3
Detroit 7, Chicago White Sox 2
Baltimore 3, N.Y. Yankees 1
Seattle 3, Oakland 2
Friday's Games
Chicago White Sox 12, Detroit 3
Tampa Bay 9, L.A. Dodgers 3
Cleveland 4, St. Louis 3
Texas 12, Baltimore 2
San Diego 5, N.Y. Yankees 1
Toronto at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Boston at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
San Diego (Wacha 5-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-0), 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Scholtens 0-2) at Detroit (Lorenzen 2-2), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Bassitt 5-3) at Minnesota (López 2-3), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Heaney 3-3) at Baltimore (Kremer 5-1), 4:05 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 4-4) at Oakland (TBD), 4:07 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-4) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Contreras 3-4) at Seattle (Castillo 3-2), 4:10 p.m.
Washington (Gray 4-5) at Kansas City (Singer 3-4), 4:10 p.m.
Boston (Whitlock 1-2) at Arizona (Davies 0-0), 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 3-4) at Cleveland (Bibee 1-1), 7:15 p.m.
Miami (Cabrera 3-4) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 5-1), 10:07 p.m.
Sunday's Games
L.A. Dodgers at Tampa Bay, 11:35 a.m.
San Diego at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Texas at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Washington at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Boston at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.