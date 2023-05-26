Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
WNBA Glance

26 May, 2023
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Connecticut 3 0 1.000
Chicago 2 0 1.000 ½
New York 1 1 .500
Atlanta 1 1 .500
Washington 1 2 .333 2
Indiana 0 2 .000

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 2 0 1.000
Dallas 1 0 1.000 ½
Los Angeles 1 1 .500 1
Phoenix 1 2 .333
Seattle 0 1 .000
Minnesota 0 3 .000

___

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday's Games

Las Vegas 94, Los Angeles 85

Phoenix 90, Minnesota 81

Friday's Games

Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Connecticut at New York, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Indiana at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

