Thursday's Major League Linescores

26 May, 2023
AMERICAN LEAGUE

Toronto 100 000 002 3 8 1
Tampa Bay 212 000 10x 6 5 1

Manoah, Richards (4), Cimber (7), Mayza (8) and Kirk; Eflin, Faucher (8), Diekman (9), Poche (9) and Mejía. W_Eflin 7-1. L_Manoah 1-5. Sv_Poche (1).

___

Chicago 001 010 000 2 4 1
Detroit 000 401 02x 7 10 1

Giolito, Santos (4), Crochet (6), Bummer (7) and Zavala; Faedo, Cisnero (7), Foley (8), Englert (9) and Haase. W_Faedo 1-2. L_Giolito 3-4. HRs_Chicago, Sheets (7). Detroit, Baddoo (2).

___

Baltimore 000 010 020 3 7 0
New York 000 000 001 1 3 2

Gibson, Baumann (8), Cano (9) and Rutschman; Schmidt, Ramirez (6), Cordero (6), W.Peralta (7), Holmes (8), Abreu (9) and Rortvedt, Higashioka. W_Gibson 6-3. L_Schmidt 2-5. Sv_Cano (4).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

St. Louis 000 000 020 2 6 1
Cincinnati 000 000 001 1 7 0

Mikolas, VerHagen (8), Gallegos (8) and Knizner; Weaver, Sims (7), Busenitz (9) and Maile. W_Mikolas 3-1. L_Sims 1-1. Sv_Gallegos (5).

___

Miami 001 100 004 6 12 0
Colorado 000 101 041 7 13 0

B.Garrett, Nardi (6), Scott (7), Chargois (7), Floro (8), Hoeing (8), Brazoban (9) and Fortes, Stallings; Freeland, Bard (6), Lawrence (8), P.Johnson (9), Suter (9) and Wynns, E.Díaz. W_Suter 3-0. L_Brazoban 0-1. HRs_Miami, Soler (15), Cooper (5). Colorado, E.Díaz (6).

___

San Diego 020 030 003 8 9 2
Washington 100 000 500 6 12 1

Snell, Honeywell Jr. (6), Hill (7), Martinez (7), Carlton (8), Hader (9) and Sullivan, Au.Nola; Irvin, Machado (5), Thompson (6), Ward (7), Finnegan (8), Harvey (9) and Adams, Ruiz. W_Carlton 1-0. L_Harvey 2-2. Sv_Hader (13). HRs_San Diego, Grisham (5), Odor (3).

___

Philadelphia 030 010 100 5 11 0
Atlanta 210 110 03x 8 12 0

Aa.Nola, Domínguez (7), G.Soto (8), Hoffman (8) and Realmuto; Dodd, Yates (6), Minter (7), N.Anderson (8), Iglesias (9) and Murphy. W_N.Anderson 3-0. L_G.Soto 1-4. Sv_Iglesias (4). HRs_Philadelphia, Bohm (6), Harper (3). Atlanta, Riley (9), Ozuna (10).

___

San Francisco 000 010 040 5 11 0
Milwaukee 000 000 000 0 4 0

S.Alexander, Ta.Rogers (2), Junis (3), Manaea (5), Ty.Rogers (7), Brebbia (8) and Bailey; Teheran, Milner (6), Tr.Megill (6), T.Miller (8) and Caratini. W_Junis 3-2. L_Teheran 0-1. HRs_San Francisco, Conforto (11).

___

New York 103 010 230 10 15 0
Chicago 100 000 000 1 6 2

Carrasco, Ottavino (7), Hunter (8), Hunter (9) and Álvarez, Nido; Hendricks, Hughes (5), Rucker (6), Assad (8), Barnhart (9) and Gomes. W_Carrasco 1-2. L_Hendricks 0-1. HRs_New York, Alonso (19). Chicago, D.Swanson (5).

