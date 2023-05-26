Thursday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Toronto
|100
|000
|002
|—
|3
|8
|1
|Tampa Bay
|212
|000
|10x
|—
|6
|5
|1
Manoah, Richards (4), Cimber (7), Mayza (8) and Kirk; Eflin, Faucher (8), Diekman (9), Poche (9) and Mejía. W_Eflin 7-1. L_Manoah 1-5. Sv_Poche (1).
___
|Chicago
|001
|010
|000
|—
|2
|4
|1
|Detroit
|000
|401
|02x
|—
|7
|10
|1
Giolito, Santos (4), Crochet (6), Bummer (7) and Zavala; Faedo, Cisnero (7), Foley (8), Englert (9) and Haase. W_Faedo 1-2. L_Giolito 3-4. HRs_Chicago, Sheets (7). Detroit, Baddoo (2).
___
|Baltimore
|000
|010
|020
|—
|3
|7
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
|3
|2
Gibson, Baumann (8), Cano (9) and Rutschman; Schmidt, Ramirez (6), Cordero (6), W.Peralta (7), Holmes (8), Abreu (9) and Rortvedt, Higashioka. W_Gibson 6-3. L_Schmidt 2-5. Sv_Cano (4).
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|020
|—
|2
|6
|1
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
|7
|0
Mikolas, VerHagen (8), Gallegos (8) and Knizner; Weaver, Sims (7), Busenitz (9) and Maile. W_Mikolas 3-1. L_Sims 1-1. Sv_Gallegos (5).
___
|Miami
|001
|100
|004
|—
|6
|12
|0
|Colorado
|000
|101
|041
|—
|7
|13
|0
B.Garrett, Nardi (6), Scott (7), Chargois (7), Floro (8), Hoeing (8), Brazoban (9) and Fortes, Stallings; Freeland, Bard (6), Lawrence (8), P.Johnson (9), Suter (9) and Wynns, E.Díaz. W_Suter 3-0. L_Brazoban 0-1. HRs_Miami, Soler (15), Cooper (5). Colorado, E.Díaz (6).
___
|San Diego
|020
|030
|003
|—
|8
|9
|2
|Washington
|100
|000
|500
|—
|6
|12
|1
Snell, Honeywell Jr. (6), Hill (7), Martinez (7), Carlton (8), Hader (9) and Sullivan, Au.Nola; Irvin, Machado (5), Thompson (6), Ward (7), Finnegan (8), Harvey (9) and Adams, Ruiz. W_Carlton 1-0. L_Harvey 2-2. Sv_Hader (13). HRs_San Diego, Grisham (5), Odor (3).
___
|Philadelphia
|030
|010
|100
|—
|5
|11
|0
|Atlanta
|210
|110
|03x
|—
|8
|12
|0
Aa.Nola, Domínguez (7), G.Soto (8), Hoffman (8) and Realmuto; Dodd, Yates (6), Minter (7), N.Anderson (8), Iglesias (9) and Murphy. W_N.Anderson 3-0. L_G.Soto 1-4. Sv_Iglesias (4). HRs_Philadelphia, Bohm (6), Harper (3). Atlanta, Riley (9), Ozuna (10).
___
|San Francisco
|000
|010
|040
|—
|5
|11
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|4
|0
S.Alexander, Ta.Rogers (2), Junis (3), Manaea (5), Ty.Rogers (7), Brebbia (8) and Bailey; Teheran, Milner (6), Tr.Megill (6), T.Miller (8) and Caratini. W_Junis 3-2. L_Teheran 0-1. HRs_San Francisco, Conforto (11).
___
|New York
|103
|010
|230
|—
|10
|15
|0
|Chicago
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
|6
|2
Carrasco, Ottavino (7), Hunter (8), Hunter (9) and Álvarez, Nido; Hendricks, Hughes (5), Rucker (6), Assad (8), Barnhart (9) and Gomes. W_Carrasco 1-2. L_Hendricks 0-1. HRs_New York, Alonso (19). Chicago, D.Swanson (5).