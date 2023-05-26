Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Seattle 3, Oakland 2

26 May, 2023
Oakland Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 2 3 2 Totals 28 3 5 3
Ruiz cf 4 0 0 0 Crawford ss 4 0 0 0
Noda 1b 4 1 2 0 France 1b 4 3 2 2
Rooker dh 4 0 0 0 Rodríguez cf 4 0 2 0
Brown rf 3 1 1 2 Kelenic lf 3 0 0 0
Langeliers c 3 0 0 0 Suárez 3b 2 0 0 1
Bleday lf 3 0 0 0 Raleigh dh 4 0 0 0
Peterson 3b 3 0 0 0 Hernández rf 3 0 1 0
Allen ss 3 0 0 0 Murphy c 3 0 0 0
Kemp 2b 3 0 0 0 Caballero 2b 1 0 0 0
Oakland 200 000 000 2
Seattle 100 001 01x 3

E_Allen (2). DP_Oakland 1, Seattle 0. LOB_Oakland 1, Seattle 6. 2B_Noda (10), Rodríguez (11). HR_Brown (2), France 2 (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Sears 5 3 1 1 0 1
May BS,0-2 2 1 1 1 0 2
Lovelady L,0-3 2-3 0 1 1 1 1
Acton 1-3 1 0 0 2 0
Seattle
Gilbert W,3-2 8 3 2 2 0 6
Sewald S,11-11 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_Sears 2 (Suárez,Caballero).

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_2:00. A_19,268 (47,929).

