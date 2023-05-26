Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

American League Glance

26 May, 2023
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 37 15 .712 _
Baltimore 33 17 .660 3
New York 30 22 .577 7
Boston 26 24 .520 10
Toronto 26 25 .510 10½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 26 24 .520 _
Detroit 23 25 .479 2
Cleveland 21 28 .429
Chicago 21 31 .404 6
Kansas City 15 36 .294 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Texas 31 18 .633 _
Houston 28 21 .571 3
Los Angeles 28 23 .549 4
Seattle 26 24 .520
Oakland 10 42 .192 22½

___

Wednesday's Games

Texas 3, Pittsburgh 2

Chicago White Sox 6, Cleveland 0

Milwaukee 4, Houston 0

Minnesota 7, San Francisco 1

Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 3

Baltimore 9, N.Y. Yankees 6

Detroit 6, Kansas City 4

L.A. Angels 7, Boston 3

Seattle 6, Oakland 1

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 3

Detroit 7, Chicago White Sox 2

Baltimore 3, N.Y. Yankees 1

Seattle 3, Oakland 2

Friday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 3-5) at Detroit (Wentz 1-4), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Syndergaard 1-3) at Tampa Bay (Beeks 1-2), 6:40 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 1-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Vásquez 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Texas (Gray 4-1) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Liberatore 1-0) at Cleveland (Bieber 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 2-3) at Minnesota (Varland 2-0), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 3-5) at Kansas City (Lyles 0-8), 8:10 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 3-3) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-3), 9:38 p.m.

Boston (Sale 4-2) at Arizona (Pfaadt 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

Houston (Brown 4-1) at Oakland (Kaprielian 0-4), 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 5-1) at Seattle (Kirby 5-3), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

San Diego at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

