Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-ECONOMY/IMF

Por REUTERSyMAY 26

26 May, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

IMF Chief holds news conference on the United States economy

Start: 26 May 2023 16:55 GMT

End: 26 May 2023 17:45 GMT

WASHINGTON DC - The International Monetary Fund holds a news conference on the United States economy.

ATTENDEES:

Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director, IMF

Rodrigo Valdés, Director, IMF Western Hemisphere

Nigel Chalk, Deputy Director, IMF Western Hemisphere

Julie Kozack, Director, IMF Communications Department

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: IMF TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Business / Economics

Audio: Natural / English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Temas Relacionados

Reuters

DEPORTES

El compañero más gracioso, su ídolo y el mejor cebando mate: las confesiones del Colo Barco en la concentración del Sub 20

El compañero más gracioso, su ídolo y el mejor cebando mate: las confesiones del Colo Barco en la concentración del Sub 20

Hace 14 min

Argentina buscará avanzar a octavos como primero en el Mundial Sub 20 ante Nueva Zelanda, en vivo: hora, TV y formaciones

Atlético Tucumán-Arsenal, una verdadera final por eludir el descenso: hora, TV y formaciones

El impactante cabezazo que terminó con Mauro Boselli ensangrentado y un jugador paraguayo sin un diente

Arturo Vidal, el principal apuntado en Flamengo: insultos y tenso enfrentamiento con un hincha

ENTRETENIMIENTO

“Succession”: hora de estreno, título, duración y más sobre el episodio final

“Succession”: hora de estreno, título, duración y más sobre el episodio final

Hace 31 min

“Ni de aquí, ni de China”: la nueva serie de Disney+ con dos ganadores del Oscar en su elenco

“John Wick 5” está en desarrollo y la franquicia de películas se expande

Jennifer Lopez protagoniza un drama de acción que está entre lo más visto de Netflix

“Red, White & Royal Blue”: la próxima comedia romántica gay que adapta la exitosa novela

TENDENCIAS

Qué es y cómo se trata la neumonía, la infección por la que murió el músico Daniel Toro

Qué es y cómo se trata la neumonía, la infección por la que murió el músico Daniel Toro

Hace 54 min

Truco para proteger conversaciones en WhatsApp y activar el bloqueo de chats

“Momento iPhone”: cómo la inteligencia artificial está llevando a Nvidia al selecto club de las empresas billonarias

Cuatro aplicaciones gratuitas para aprender programación desde el celular

Cómo usan la inteligencia artificial para robar por medio de videollamadas