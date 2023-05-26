ADVISORY USA-ECONOMY/IMF

IMF Chief holds news conference on the United States economy

Start: 26 May 2023 16:55 GMT

End: 26 May 2023 17:45 GMT

WASHINGTON DC - The International Monetary Fund holds a news conference on the United States economy.

ATTENDEES:

Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director, IMF

Rodrigo Valdés, Director, IMF Western Hemisphere

Nigel Chalk, Deputy Director, IMF Western Hemisphere

Julie Kozack, Director, IMF Communications Department

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: IMF TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Business / Economics

Audio: Natural / English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com