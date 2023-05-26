Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
ADVISORY TURKEY-ELECTION/RESULTS

Por REUTERSyMAY 26

26 May, 2023
Turkish High Electoral Board announces unconfirmed results for presidential elections

Start: 29 May 2023 12:00 GMT

End: 29 May 2023 12:00 GMT

ANKARA - Turkish High Electoral Board announces unconfirmed results for presidential elections.

SCHEDULE: Time tbc

LIVE COORDINATION: Omer Berberoglu

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Turkey

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/TURKISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

