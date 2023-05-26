Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
ADVISORY TURKEY-ELECTION/ERDOGAN RALLY

Por REUTERSyMAY 26

26 May, 2023
Tayyip Erdogan holds rally ahead of election

Start: 26 May 2023 14:15 GMT

End: 26 May 2023 15:15 GMT

TBA, TURKEY - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan holds election rally ahead of election's second round

SCHEDULE

1430GMT - rally starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: TURKISH PRESIDENCY

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Turkey

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH TURKISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

