ADVISORY TURKEY-ELECTION/ERDOGAN RALLY

26 May, 2023
Tayyip Erdogan holds rally ahead of election
Start: 26 May 2023 14:15 GMT
End: 26 May 2023 15:15 GMT
TBA, TURKEY - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan holds election rally ahead of election's second round
SCHEDULE
1430GMT - rally starts
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: Access all
DIGITAL: Access all
Source: TURKISH PRESIDENCY
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Turkey
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL WITH TURKISH SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com