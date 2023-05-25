USL Championship Glance

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Charleston 6 2 3 21 15 15 Pittsburgh 4 2 5 17 16 11 Tampa Bay 5 4 2 17 16 11 Louisville 5 3 2 17 11 13 Birmingham 5 6 1 16 17 22 Memphis 4 2 3 15 15 12 Tulsa 2 4 6 12 16 16 Indy 3 4 3 12 9 13 Miami 2 4 5 11 13 14 Loudoun 3 7 1 10 12 17 Hartford 2 6 2 8 14 20 Detroit City FC 2 7 2 8 6 13

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Sacramento 7 1 3 24 20 5 El Paso 7 3 1 22 18 12 San Diego 6 3 2 20 18 13 San Antonio 5 2 4 19 18 8 Phoenix 4 2 4 16 14 13 Colorado Springs 5 5 1 16 12 15 Oakland 4 4 2 14 15 12 New Mexico 4 3 2 14 15 13 Monterey Bay FC 3 4 4 13 18 17 Rio Grande Valley 2 3 5 11 9 15 Orange County 2 7 3 9 10 19 Las Vegas 0 4 6 6 10 18

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday, May 19

Memphis 2, Tulsa 1

Saturday, May 20

Charleston 1, Monterey Bay FC 0

Hartford 2, Loudoun 0

Indy 1, Colorado 0

Pittsburgh 4, Las Vegas 1

San Diego 3, Miami 2

El Paso 2, Birmingham 1

Detroit City FC 1, San Antonio 0

Tampa Bay 3, Rio Grande Valley 0

Phoenix 1, Orange County 0

Sacramento 3, Oakland 1

Wednesday, May 24

Tulsa 2, Louisville 1

Friday, May 26

Sacramento at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.

Las Vegas at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 27

Birmingham at Detroit City FC, 4 p.m.

Louisville at Indy, 7 p.m.

Orange County at Miami, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Charleston at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

New Mexico at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

San Diego at Oakland, 10 p.m.

Sunday, May 28

Pittsburgh at Loudoun, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, May 31

Tulsa at Monterey Bay FC, 10 p.m.

Friday, June 2

Indy at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Saturday, June 3

Louisville at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Memphis, 8:30 p.m.

El Paso at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

San Diego at San Antonio, 9 p.m.

Loudoun at Monterey Bay FC, 10 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Orange County, 10 p.m.