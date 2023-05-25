Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

USL Championship Glance

26 May, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Charleston 6 2 3 21 15 15
Pittsburgh 4 2 5 17 16 11
Tampa Bay 5 4 2 17 16 11
Louisville 5 3 2 17 11 13
Birmingham 5 6 1 16 17 22
Memphis 4 2 3 15 15 12
Tulsa 2 4 6 12 16 16
Indy 3 4 3 12 9 13
Miami 2 4 5 11 13 14
Loudoun 3 7 1 10 12 17
Hartford 2 6 2 8 14 20
Detroit City FC 2 7 2 8 6 13

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Sacramento 7 1 3 24 20 5
El Paso 7 3 1 22 18 12
San Diego 6 3 2 20 18 13
San Antonio 5 2 4 19 18 8
Phoenix 4 2 4 16 14 13
Colorado Springs 5 5 1 16 12 15
Oakland 4 4 2 14 15 12
New Mexico 4 3 2 14 15 13
Monterey Bay FC 3 4 4 13 18 17
Rio Grande Valley 2 3 5 11 9 15
Orange County 2 7 3 9 10 19
Las Vegas 0 4 6 6 10 18

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday, May 19

Memphis 2, Tulsa 1

Saturday, May 20

Charleston 1, Monterey Bay FC 0

Hartford 2, Loudoun 0

Indy 1, Colorado 0

Pittsburgh 4, Las Vegas 1

San Diego 3, Miami 2

El Paso 2, Birmingham 1

Detroit City FC 1, San Antonio 0

Tampa Bay 3, Rio Grande Valley 0

Phoenix 1, Orange County 0

Sacramento 3, Oakland 1

Wednesday, May 24

Tulsa 2, Louisville 1

Friday, May 26

Sacramento at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.

Las Vegas at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 27

Birmingham at Detroit City FC, 4 p.m.

Louisville at Indy, 7 p.m.

Orange County at Miami, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Charleston at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

New Mexico at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

San Diego at Oakland, 10 p.m.

Sunday, May 28

Pittsburgh at Loudoun, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, May 31

Tulsa at Monterey Bay FC, 10 p.m.

Friday, June 2

Indy at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Saturday, June 3

Louisville at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Memphis, 8:30 p.m.

El Paso at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

San Diego at San Antonio, 9 p.m.

Loudoun at Monterey Bay FC, 10 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Orange County, 10 p.m.

Temas Relacionados

SportsAP

DEPORTES

Los neozelandeses, enamorados de la pasión por el fútbol en Argentina: “En nuestro país es imposible imaginar algo así”

Los neozelandeses, enamorados de la pasión por el fútbol en Argentina: “En nuestro país es imposible imaginar algo así”

Hace 1 hora

Provocaciones, forcejeos y expulsión de Rondón: así fue el turbulento final en River Plate-Sporting Cristal por la Copa Libertadores

Detrás de la próxima estrella: cómo trabajan los cazatalentos que llegaron a Argentina por el Mundial Sub 20 y cuáles son las posiciones más buscadas

Los mejores memes del empate entre River Plate y Sporting Cristal: el error de Armani y la “nueva obsesión” llamada Sudamericana

El Monumental cumple 85 años: los últimos avances en las obras y cómo se transformó en el estadio más grande de Sudamérica

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Kate Middleton fue blanco de burlas de los amigos del príncipe William antes de casarse

Kate Middleton fue blanco de burlas de los amigos del príncipe William antes de casarse

Hace 38 min

Subastarán el vestido blanco que lució Carrie Fisher en su papel de la princesa Leia en “Star Wars”

¿Quién era Marquita Sánchez de Thompson? Entre otras cosas, la primera feminista argentina

Harry y Megan contrataron un abogado para reclamar las fotos de la persecución en Nueva York y su solicitud fue rechazada

Roger Waters causó indignación por alusiones al Holocausto en un show en Berlín

TENDENCIAS

El camino para proteger a niños y adolescentes del maltrato infantil es frenar la violencia

El camino para proteger a niños y adolescentes del maltrato infantil es frenar la violencia

Hace 2 horas

Flan en microondas, una receta dulce y saludable para preparar en pocos minutos

Tristeza en la vida cotidiana: 5 ejercicios de la neurociencia para aprender a gestionarla

#ModoSeguro, la reveladora serie hecha por centennials: guía youtuber para potenciar el mejor contenido audiovisual

Neuralink, una de las compañías de Elon Musk, fue autorizada para probar implantes cerebrales en humanos