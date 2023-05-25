Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Baseball Expanded Glance

25 May, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 36 15 .706 _ _ 6-4 W-1 23-5 13-10
Baltimore 31 17 .646 +3½ 6-4 L-1 15-8 16-9
New York 30 20 .600 +1½ 8-2 W-5 17-10 13-10
Boston 26 23 .531 9 2 4-6 L-3 15-11 11-12
Toronto 26 24 .520 2-8 L-1 13-9 13-15

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 26 24 .520 _ _ 4-6 W-1 15-10 11-14
Detroit 21 25 .457 3 4-6 L-1 10-10 11-15
Cleveland 21 28 .429 7 3-7 L-2 10-14 11-14
Chicago 21 30 .412 8 7-3 W-2 12-13 9-17
Kansas City 15 35 .300 11 13½ 3-7 W-1 7-18 8-17

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 31 18 .633 _ _ 7-3 W-2 16-8 15-10
Houston 28 21 .571 3 _ 8-2 L-2 14-11 14-10
Los Angeles 27 23 .540 6-4 W-3 14-10 13-13
Seattle 24 24 .500 5-5 W-2 12-12 12-12
Oakland 10 40 .200 21½ 18½ 1-9 L-6 5-20 5-20

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 30 19 .612 _ _ 5-5 W-1 13-12 17-7
New York 25 25 .500 _ 6-4 L-2 12-9 13-16
Miami 24 25 .490 6 ½ 5-5 L-3 14-11 10-14
Philadelphia 23 26 .469 7 3-7 W-1 14-10 9-16
Washington 21 28 .429 9 4-6 W-1 11-16 10-12

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 27 22 .551 _ _ 5-5 W-2 15-9 12-13
Pittsburgh 25 24 .510 2 4-6 L-2 12-13 13-11
Chicago 22 26 .458 2 3-7 W-2 13-11 9-15
St. Louis 22 29 .431 6 6-4 L-1 11-15 11-14
Cincinnati 21 28 .429 6 3-7 W-1 14-13 7-15

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 31 20 .608 _ _ 5-5 L-1 17-7 14-13
Arizona 29 21 .580 +4 7-3 L-1 14-10 15-11
San Francisco 24 25 .490 6 ½ 7-3 L-1 15-11 9-14
San Diego 22 27 .449 8 3-7 L-1 12-15 10-12
Colorado 21 28 .429 9 5-5 W-2 12-12 9-16

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Chicago White Sox 4, Cleveland 2

Texas 6, Pittsburgh 1

Toronto 20, Tampa Bay 1

Kansas City 4, Detroit 1

N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 5, 10 innings

Milwaukee 6, Houston 0

San Francisco 4, Minnesota 3

L.A. Angels 4, Boston 0

Seattle 3, Oakland 2

Wednesday's Games

Texas 3, Pittsburgh 2

Chicago White Sox 6, Cleveland 0

Milwaukee 4, Houston 0

Minnesota 7, San Francisco 1

Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 3

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Toronto (Manoah 1-4) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 6-1), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 3-3) at Detroit (Faedo 0-2), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Gibson 5-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 2-4), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 0-3) at Seattle (Gilbert 2-2), 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Texas 6, Pittsburgh 1

St. Louis 8, Cincinnati 5

Arizona 4, Philadelphia 3

L.A. Dodgers 8, Atlanta 1

San Diego 7, Washington 4

Milwaukee 6, Houston 0

San Francisco 4, Minnesota 3

Chicago Cubs 7, N.Y. Mets 2

Colorado 5, Miami 4

Wednesday's Games

Texas 3, Pittsburgh 2

Milwaukee 4, Houston 0

Minnesota 7, San Francisco 1

Philadelphia 6, Arizona 5, 10 innings

Cincinnati 10, St. Louis 3

Washington 5, San Diego 3

Chicago Cubs 4, N.Y. Mets 2

Atlanta 4, L.A. Dodgers 3

Miami at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

St. Louis (Mikolas 2-1) at Cincinnati (Weaver 1-2), 12:35 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 1-2) at Colorado (Freeland 4-5), 3:10 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 1-6) at Washington (Irvin 1-2), 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 4-3) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-2) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 0-3), 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Alexander 4-0) at Milwaukee (TBD), 7:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Temas Relacionados

SportsAP

DEPORTES

Boca Juniors cayó 1-0 ante Deportivo Pereira y perdió el invicto en la Copa Libertadores

Boca Juniors cayó 1-0 ante Deportivo Pereira y perdió el invicto en la Copa Libertadores

Hace 25 min

La gran polémica de Deportivo Pereira-Boca: por qué no debió sancionarse el penal que tapó Chiquito Romero

“Marcelo está en su casa”: Uruguay publicó la primera foto de Bielsa con el buzo de las cuatro estrellas de su nueva selección

Tras la derrota de San Lorenzo con Fortaleza, Newell’s pierde 1-0 con Blooming por la Copa Sudamericana

Pep Guardiola sorprendió a Alexis Mac Allister y lo fue a buscar tras el empate entre el Brighton y el Manchester City: qué le dijo al oído

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Así reaccionó la prensa internacional a la muerte de Tina Turner

Así reaccionó la prensa internacional a la muerte de Tina Turner

Hace 4 horas

Los grandes de la música lloran la muerte de Tina Turner

Estrenos de Netflix en junio: “Black Mirror”, “Misión de rescate 2”, “The Witcher” y más

Murió Tina Turner: las canciones que inmortalizaron a la “Acid Queen”

Tina Turner murió a los 83 años: las películas en streaming para recordar su paso por el cine

TENDENCIAS

Los 13 looks más emblemáticos de Tina Turner, el ícono pop que revolucionó los 80

Los 13 looks más emblemáticos de Tina Turner, el ícono pop que revolucionó los 80

Hace 4 horas

Tatuajes: cómo afectan los pigmentos al sistema inmunitario y cuáles son las consecuencia para la salud

Qué es un testamento digital y por qué es importante tenerlo

Qué problemas puede tener llevar la inteligencia artificial a los celulares

Cómo puede crear en segundos el logo de una empresa usando inteligencia artificial