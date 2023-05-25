Baseball Expanded Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|36
|15
|.706
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|23-5
|13-10
|Baltimore
|31
|17
|.646
|3½
|+3½
|6-4
|L-1
|15-8
|16-9
|New York
|30
|20
|.600
|5½
|+1½
|8-2
|W-5
|17-10
|13-10
|Boston
|26
|23
|.531
|9
|2
|4-6
|L-3
|15-11
|11-12
|Toronto
|26
|24
|.520
|9½
|2½
|2-8
|L-1
|13-9
|13-15
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|26
|24
|.520
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|15-10
|11-14
|Detroit
|21
|25
|.457
|3
|5½
|4-6
|L-1
|10-10
|11-15
|Cleveland
|21
|28
|.429
|4½
|7
|3-7
|L-2
|10-14
|11-14
|Chicago
|21
|30
|.412
|5½
|8
|7-3
|W-2
|12-13
|9-17
|Kansas City
|15
|35
|.300
|11
|13½
|3-7
|W-1
|7-18
|8-17
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|31
|18
|.633
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|16-8
|15-10
|Houston
|28
|21
|.571
|3
|_
|8-2
|L-2
|14-11
|14-10
|Los Angeles
|27
|23
|.540
|4½
|1½
|6-4
|W-3
|14-10
|13-13
|Seattle
|24
|24
|.500
|6½
|3½
|5-5
|W-2
|12-12
|12-12
|Oakland
|10
|40
|.200
|21½
|18½
|1-9
|L-6
|5-20
|5-20
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|30
|19
|.612
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|13-12
|17-7
|New York
|25
|25
|.500
|5½
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|12-9
|13-16
|Miami
|24
|25
|.490
|6
|½
|5-5
|L-3
|14-11
|10-14
|Philadelphia
|23
|26
|.469
|7
|1½
|3-7
|W-1
|14-10
|9-16
|Washington
|21
|28
|.429
|9
|3½
|4-6
|W-1
|11-16
|10-12
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|27
|22
|.551
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|15-9
|12-13
|Pittsburgh
|25
|24
|.510
|2
|+½
|4-6
|L-2
|12-13
|13-11
|Chicago
|22
|26
|.458
|4½
|2
|3-7
|W-2
|13-11
|9-15
|St. Louis
|22
|29
|.431
|6
|3½
|6-4
|L-1
|11-15
|11-14
|Cincinnati
|21
|28
|.429
|6
|3½
|3-7
|W-1
|14-13
|7-15
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|31
|20
|.608
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|17-7
|14-13
|Arizona
|29
|21
|.580
|1½
|+4
|7-3
|L-1
|14-10
|15-11
|San Francisco
|24
|25
|.490
|6
|½
|7-3
|L-1
|15-11
|9-14
|San Diego
|22
|27
|.449
|8
|2½
|3-7
|L-1
|12-15
|10-12
|Colorado
|21
|28
|.429
|9
|3½
|5-5
|W-2
|12-12
|9-16
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Chicago White Sox 4, Cleveland 2
Texas 6, Pittsburgh 1
Toronto 20, Tampa Bay 1
Kansas City 4, Detroit 1
N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 5, 10 innings
Milwaukee 6, Houston 0
San Francisco 4, Minnesota 3
L.A. Angels 4, Boston 0
Seattle 3, Oakland 2
Wednesday's Games
Texas 3, Pittsburgh 2
Chicago White Sox 6, Cleveland 0
Milwaukee 4, Houston 0
Minnesota 7, San Francisco 1
Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 3
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Toronto (Manoah 1-4) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 6-1), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 3-3) at Detroit (Faedo 0-2), 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Gibson 5-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 2-4), 7:05 p.m.
Oakland (Sears 0-3) at Seattle (Gilbert 2-2), 9:40 p.m.
Friday's Games
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
San Diego at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Boston at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Texas 6, Pittsburgh 1
St. Louis 8, Cincinnati 5
Arizona 4, Philadelphia 3
L.A. Dodgers 8, Atlanta 1
San Diego 7, Washington 4
Milwaukee 6, Houston 0
San Francisco 4, Minnesota 3
Chicago Cubs 7, N.Y. Mets 2
Colorado 5, Miami 4
Wednesday's Games
Texas 3, Pittsburgh 2
Milwaukee 4, Houston 0
Minnesota 7, San Francisco 1
Philadelphia 6, Arizona 5, 10 innings
Cincinnati 10, St. Louis 3
Washington 5, San Diego 3
Chicago Cubs 4, N.Y. Mets 2
Atlanta 4, L.A. Dodgers 3
Miami at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Thursday's Games
St. Louis (Mikolas 2-1) at Cincinnati (Weaver 1-2), 12:35 p.m.
Miami (Garrett 1-2) at Colorado (Freeland 4-5), 3:10 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 1-6) at Washington (Irvin 1-2), 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 4-3) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-2) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 0-3), 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Alexander 4-0) at Milwaukee (TBD), 7:40 p.m.
Friday's Games
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
San Diego at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
San Francisco at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Boston at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.