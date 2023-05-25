Baltimore 9, N.Y. Yankees 6

25 May, 2023
|Baltimore
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|9
|10
|9
|Totals
|33
|6
|6
|6
|Mullins cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Torres 2b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Rutschman dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Judge rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Rizzo 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Santander rf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|LeMahieu 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|McKenna rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bader cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hays lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Bauers dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Frazier 2b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Cabrera ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McCann c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Volpe ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Mateo ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Kiner-Falefa lf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Ortiz 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Higashioka c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Henderson ph-3b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Calhoun ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Rortvedt c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|100
|800
|—
|9
|New York
|002
|030
|100
|—
|6
E_Judge (1), Bader (1). LOB_Baltimore 3, New York 6. 2B_Henderson (6). 3B_Kiner-Falefa (1). HR_Mountcastle (11), Frazier (6), Torres 2 (9), Kiner-Falefa (3). SF_Mountcastle (4).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Baltimore
|Wells
|5
|5
|5
|5
|2
|8
|Baumann W,4-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Givens
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Coulombe H,10
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Bautista S,12-16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|New York
|Cortes
|6
|5
|4
|4
|2
|5
|Cordero L,3-2 BS,0-1
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|1
|Abreu
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Ramirez
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Cortes pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Givens (Torres). WP_Givens.
Umpires_Home, Edwin Jimenez; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, David Rackley.
T_2:46. A_39,455 (47,309).