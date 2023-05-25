Baltimore 9, N.Y. Yankees 6

Baltimore New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 9 10 9 Totals 33 6 6 6 Mullins cf 5 0 0 0 Torres 2b 4 2 2 3 Rutschman dh 4 1 1 0 Judge rf 2 0 0 0 Mountcastle 1b 4 1 1 2 Rizzo 1b 5 0 1 1 Santander rf 3 2 1 1 LeMahieu 3b 4 0 1 0 McKenna rf 0 0 0 0 Bader cf 4 0 0 0 Hays lf 4 1 2 1 Bauers dh 3 0 0 0 Frazier 2b 4 1 1 3 Cabrera ph-dh 1 0 0 0 McCann c 4 1 1 0 Volpe ss 3 1 0 0 Mateo ss 3 1 1 0 Kiner-Falefa lf 4 2 2 2 Ortiz 3b 2 0 1 0 Higashioka c 2 0 0 0 Henderson ph-3b 2 1 1 2 Calhoun ph 0 1 0 0 Rortvedt c 1 0 0 0

Baltimore 000 100 800 — 9 New York 002 030 100 — 6

E_Judge (1), Bader (1). LOB_Baltimore 3, New York 6. 2B_Henderson (6). 3B_Kiner-Falefa (1). HR_Mountcastle (11), Frazier (6), Torres 2 (9), Kiner-Falefa (3). SF_Mountcastle (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Baltimore Wells 5 5 5 5 2 8 Baumann W,4-0 1 0 0 0 0 0 Givens 1-3 0 1 1 2 0 Coulombe H,10 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 3 Bautista S,12-16 1 0 0 0 1 2

New York Cortes 6 5 4 4 2 5 Cordero L,3-2 BS,0-1 1-3 3 4 4 1 1 Abreu 1 1-3 2 1 0 0 1 Ramirez 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

Cortes pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Givens (Torres). WP_Givens.

Umpires_Home, Edwin Jimenez; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, David Rackley.

T_2:46. A_39,455 (47,309).