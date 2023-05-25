Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Baltimore 9, N.Y. Yankees 6

25 May, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo
Baltimore New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 9 10 9 Totals 33 6 6 6
Mullins cf 5 0 0 0 Torres 2b 4 2 2 3
Rutschman dh 4 1 1 0 Judge rf 2 0 0 0
Mountcastle 1b 4 1 1 2 Rizzo 1b 5 0 1 1
Santander rf 3 2 1 1 LeMahieu 3b 4 0 1 0
McKenna rf 0 0 0 0 Bader cf 4 0 0 0
Hays lf 4 1 2 1 Bauers dh 3 0 0 0
Frazier 2b 4 1 1 3 Cabrera ph-dh 1 0 0 0
McCann c 4 1 1 0 Volpe ss 3 1 0 0
Mateo ss 3 1 1 0 Kiner-Falefa lf 4 2 2 2
Ortiz 3b 2 0 1 0 Higashioka c 2 0 0 0
Henderson ph-3b 2 1 1 2 Calhoun ph 0 1 0 0
Rortvedt c 1 0 0 0
Baltimore 000 100 800 9
New York 002 030 100 6

E_Judge (1), Bader (1). LOB_Baltimore 3, New York 6. 2B_Henderson (6). 3B_Kiner-Falefa (1). HR_Mountcastle (11), Frazier (6), Torres 2 (9), Kiner-Falefa (3). SF_Mountcastle (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Wells 5 5 5 5 2 8
Baumann W,4-0 1 0 0 0 0 0
Givens 1-3 0 1 1 2 0
Coulombe H,10 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 3
Bautista S,12-16 1 0 0 0 1 2
New York
Cortes 6 5 4 4 2 5
Cordero L,3-2 BS,0-1 1-3 3 4 4 1 1
Abreu 1 1-3 2 1 0 0 1
Ramirez 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

Cortes pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Givens (Torres). WP_Givens.

Umpires_Home, Edwin Jimenez; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, David Rackley.

T_2:46. A_39,455 (47,309).

Temas Relacionados

MLB baseballSportsAP

DEPORTES

Tras la derrota de San Lorenzo con Fortaleza, Newell’s lo dio vuelta y le gana 3-2 a Blooming por la Copa Sudamericana

Tras la derrota de San Lorenzo con Fortaleza, Newell’s lo dio vuelta y le gana 3-2 a Blooming por la Copa Sudamericana

Hace 13 min

Los secretos de la fábrica italiana en donde se creó y todavía se restaura la Copa del Mundo

Exclusivo: Cora Reutemann revela anécdotas jamás contadas de su padre y fotos inéditas del álbum familiar

Ignacio Miramón, de elegido por Maradona a ser “el bravucón” de la Selección Sub 20

Argentinos Juniors igualó 0-0 con Corinthians y no pudo cerrar su pase a los octavos de la Libertadores

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Así reaccionó la prensa internacional a la muerte de Tina Turner

Así reaccionó la prensa internacional a la muerte de Tina Turner

Hace 6 horas

Los grandes de la música lloran la muerte de Tina Turner

Estrenos de Netflix en junio: “Black Mirror”, “Misión de rescate 2”, “The Witcher” y más

Murió Tina Turner: las canciones que inmortalizaron a la “Acid Queen”

Tina Turner murió a los 83 años: las películas en streaming para recordar su paso por el cine

TENDENCIAS

“Dietas mágicas”: ¿evidencia mata creencia?

“Dietas mágicas”: ¿evidencia mata creencia?

Hace 20 min

Cómo detectar a una pareja tóxica para preservar nuestro bienestar emocional

Entre locro, empanadas y asado: seis lugares en Buenos Aires para deleitarse con los sabores criollos del 25 de mayo

En qué parte del cerebro se registra el dolor crónico, según un reciente estudio

Delicias dulces para el día patrio: cinco propuestas para disfrutar de los clásicos argentinos