ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/USA

Por REUTERSyMAY 25

25 May, 2023
Austin delivers opening remarks at a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.

Start: 25 May 2023 12:15 GMT

End: 25 May 2023 13:15 GMT

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA - U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin delivers opening remarks at a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: DEFENSE.GOV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

