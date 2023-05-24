WNBA Glance

24 May, 2023
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Chicago
|2
|0
|1.000
|½
|New York
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|Atlanta
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|Washington
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Indiana
|0
|2
|.000
|2½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Los Angeles
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Dallas
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Seattle
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Phoenix
|0
|2
|.000
|1½
|Minnesota
|0
|2
|.000
|1½
___
Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday's Games
Connecticut 88, Washington 81
Atlanta 83, Minnesota 77
Wednesday's Games
No games scheduled.
Thursday's Games
Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.