Agencias

WNBA Glance

24 May, 2023
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Connecticut 3 0 1.000
Chicago 2 0 1.000 ½
New York 1 1 .500
Atlanta 1 1 .500
Washington 1 2 .333 2
Indiana 0 2 .000

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 1 0 1.000
Los Angeles 1 0 1.000
Dallas 1 0 1.000
Seattle 0 1 .000 1
Phoenix 0 2 .000
Minnesota 0 2 .000

___

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Connecticut 88, Washington 81

Atlanta 83, Minnesota 77

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday's Games

Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

