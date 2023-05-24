Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Tuesday's Major League Linescores

24 May, 2023
AMERICAN LEAGUE

Chicago 000 010 300 4 8 0
Cleveland 001 001 000 2 7 1

Cease, Middleton (7), J.Kelly (8), Graveman (9) and Grandal, Zavala; L.Allen, De Los Santos (7), Karinchak (8), Curry (9) and Zunino. W_Cease 3-3. L_L.Allen 1-2. Sv_Graveman (4). HRs_Chicago, Grandal (4). Cleveland, Brennan (2).

___

Toronto 101 260 019 20 27 0
Tampa Bay 000 010 000 1 6 1

Berríos, Mayza (8), Cimber (9) and Jansen; Bradley, Burdi (5), K.Kelly (6), Poche (7), Raley (8), Bethancourt (9) and Mejía. W_Berríos 4-4. L_Bradley 3-1. HRs_Toronto, Springer (7), Guerrero Jr. (8), M.Chapman (7), Jansen (6). Tampa Bay, Paredes (7).

___

Baltimore 201 101 000 0 5 7 0
New York 000 130 001 1 6 11 0

(10 innings)

Bradish, Givens (6), Cano (7), Bautista (9), Baker (10) and Rutschman; Cole, Marinaccio (6), W.Peralta (8), M.King (9) and Higashioka, Rortvedt. W_M.King 1-1. L_Baker 3-2. HRs_Baltimore, Mullins (7), Henderson (4). New York, Bader (4), Judge (13).

___

Detroit 000 010 000 1 8 1
Kansas City 000 310 00x 4 11 1

E.Rodriguez, Holton (6) and Rogers; Mayers, Cuas (5), Staumont (7), Clarke (8), A.Chapman (9) and Perez. W_Cuas 3-0. L_E.Rodriguez 4-4. Sv_A.Chapman (2).

___

INTERLEAGUE

Texas 200 003 010 6 9 1
Pittsburgh 001 000 000 1 6 0

Eovaldi, and Heim; R.Hill, Hernandez (6), Underwood Jr. (8) and Hedges, Delay. W_Eovaldi 6-2. L_R.Hill 4-4. HRs_Texas, Jung (11).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

St. Louis 121 300 001 8 12 0
Cincinnati 102 011 000 5 9 0

Wainwright, Stratton (6), Gallegos (8), Helsley (9) and W.Contreras; Ashcraft, Bracho (6), Busenitz (8) and T.Stephenson. W_Wainwright 2-0. L_Ashcraft 2-3. Sv_Helsley (6). HRs_St. Louis, Goldschmidt (9). Cincinnati, McLain (1).

___

Arizona 021 000 010 4 10 0
Philadelphia 010 000 200 3 6 0

R.Nelson, K.Nelson (7), J.Ruiz (7), Chafin (8), McGough (8), M.Castro (9) and Moreno; Strahm, Covey (3), Domínguez (8), G.Soto (8), Y.Marte (9) and Realmuto. W_J.Ruiz 2-0. L_Domínguez 1-2. Sv_M.Castro (5). HRs_Arizona, Moreno (2).

___

San Diego 200 101 300 7 12 0
Washington 000 030 010 4 9 0

Darvish, T.Hill (7), N.Martinez (8), Hader (9) and Au.Nola; Gore, Machado (5), E.Ramírez (6), M.Thompson (7), Kuhl (8) and K.Ruiz. W_Darvish 3-3. L_E.Ramírez 2-2. Sv_Hader (12). HRs_San Diego, Bogaerts (7), Dixon (1), J.Soto (9), Cronenworth (5). Washington, Abrams (5), Thomas (7).

___

Los Angeles 130 000 103 8 9 1
Atlanta 100 000 000 1 5 2

Bo.Miller, Almonte (6), Graterol (7), Phillips (8), V.González (9) and W.Smith; Strider, McHugh (7), Tonkin (8) and Murphy. W_Bo.Miller 1-0. L_Strider 4-2. HRs_Los Angeles, Heyward (5), J.Martinez (9).

