Agencias

Toronto 20, Tampa Bay 1

24 May, 2023
Toronto Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 52 20 27 18 Totals 30 1 6 1
Springer rf 5 3 4 2 J.Lowe rf 4 0 1 0
Lukes rf 1 1 1 0 Franco ss 4 0 0 0
Bichette ss 5 2 3 0 Arozarena lf 2 0 0 0
Clement ss 1 1 1 0 Raley 1b-p 3 0 1 0
Guerrero Jr. dh 6 1 3 6 Bethancourt p 1 0 1 0
Belt 1b 5 0 2 0 Ramírez dh-1b 3 0 0 0
Biggio 1b 1 1 1 0 Walls 2b 3 0 0 0
Chapman 3b 5 2 2 3 Paredes 3b 4 1 1 1
Merrifield 2b 6 3 3 0 Mejía c 3 0 1 0
Varsho lf 6 2 2 3 Siri cf 3 0 1 0
Jansen c 6 3 3 3
Kiermaier cf 5 1 2 1
Toronto 101 260 019 20
Tampa Bay 000 010 000 1

E_Paredes (3). DP_Toronto 2, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Toronto 7, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Jansen 2 (7), Merrifield (10), Raley (6), Mejía (6). 3B_Springer (1). HR_Springer (7), Guerrero Jr. (8), Chapman (7), Jansen (6), Paredes (7). SB_Chapman (2), Merrifield (14). SF_Kiermaier (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Berríos W,4-4 7 5 1 1 2 5
Mayza 1 0 0 0 0 0
Cimber 1 1 0 0 1 0
Tampa Bay
Bradley L,3-1 4 9 4 4 0 7
Burdi 1 5 6 5 1 1
Kelly 1 1 0 0 0 0
Poche 1 1 0 0 0 0
Raley 1 2-3 8 7 7 0 1
Bethancourt 1-3 3 3 3 0 0

HBP_Berríos (Arozarena). WP_Burdi(2).

Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_2:31. A_11,906 (25,025).

