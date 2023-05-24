Toronto 20, Tampa Bay 1

24 May, 2023
|Toronto
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|52
|20
|27
|18
|Totals
|30
|1
|6
|1
|Springer rf
|5
|3
|4
|2
|J.Lowe rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Lukes rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Franco ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bichette ss
|5
|2
|3
|0
|Arozarena lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Clement ss
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Raley 1b-p
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|6
|1
|3
|6
|Bethancourt p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Belt 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Ramírez dh-1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Biggio 1b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Walls 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Chapman 3b
|5
|2
|2
|3
|Paredes 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Merrifield 2b
|6
|3
|3
|0
|Mejía c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Varsho lf
|6
|2
|2
|3
|Siri cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Jansen c
|6
|3
|3
|3
|Kiermaier cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Toronto
|101
|260
|019
|—
|20
|Tampa Bay
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
E_Paredes (3). DP_Toronto 2, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Toronto 7, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Jansen 2 (7), Merrifield (10), Raley (6), Mejía (6). 3B_Springer (1). HR_Springer (7), Guerrero Jr. (8), Chapman (7), Jansen (6), Paredes (7). SB_Chapman (2), Merrifield (14). SF_Kiermaier (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Toronto
|Berríos W,4-4
|7
|5
|1
|1
|2
|5
|Mayza
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cimber
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Tampa Bay
|Bradley L,3-1
|4
|9
|4
|4
|0
|7
|Burdi
|1
|5
|6
|5
|1
|1
|Kelly
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Poche
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Raley
|1
|2-3
|8
|7
|7
|0
|1
|Bethancourt
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
HBP_Berríos (Arozarena). WP_Burdi(2).
Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Jordan Baker.
T_2:31. A_11,906 (25,025).