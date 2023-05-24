Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

MLS Glance

24 May, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 9 1 3 30 21 14
Nashville 7 3 4 25 19 9
New England 7 3 3 24 19 14
Atlanta 6 4 4 22 28 24
Philadelphia 6 4 3 21 20 14
D.C. United 5 5 4 19 19 16
Orlando City 5 4 4 19 16 16
Columbus 5 5 3 18 25 17
Charlotte FC 5 6 3 18 19 25
New York City FC 4 5 4 16 15 16
New York 3 4 7 16 10 12
Inter Miami CF 5 8 0 15 14 17
CF Montréal 5 8 0 15 12 22
Chicago 3 4 6 15 18 21
Toronto FC 2 5 7 13 13 18

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 7 1 4 25 23 10
Seattle 7 5 2 23 20 13
Saint Louis City SC 7 4 1 22 26 13
FC Dallas 6 3 4 22 16 13
San Jose 5 5 3 18 17 18
Minnesota United 5 5 3 18 12 14
Vancouver 4 4 5 17 18 14
Portland 4 6 4 16 18 20
Austin FC 4 5 4 16 13 18
Houston 4 5 3 15 11 11
Real Salt Lake 4 6 3 15 13 22
Colorado 2 6 6 12 12 21
Sporting Kansas City 2 8 4 10 9 21
LA Galaxy 2 8 3 9 10 23

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, May 17

Atlanta 4, Colorado 0

Charlotte FC 2, Chicago 1

Cincinnati 3, CF Montréal 0

Columbus 2, LA Galaxy 0

New York City FC 1, Orlando City 1, tie

D.C. United 0, Philadelphia 0, tie

New York 0, Toronto FC 0, tie

FC Dallas 2, Vancouver 1

Minnesota 1, Houston 0

Nashville 2, Miami 1

Portland 0, Real Salt Lake 0, tie

Sporting Kansas City 1, Los Angeles FC 1, tie

Austin FC 2, Seattle 1

Saturday, May 20

Nashville 2, Charlotte FC 1

Cincinnati 3, Columbus 2

D.C. United 3, LA Galaxy 0

Orlando City 3, Miami 1

New York 2, CF Montréal 1

Philadelphia 3, New England 0

Austin FC 1, Toronto FC 0

Atlanta 3, Chicago 3, tie

Houston 1, FC Dallas 1, tie

Real Salt Lake 3, Colorado 2

Saint Louis City SC 4, Sporting Kansas City 0

Los Angeles FC 2, San Jose 1

Minnesota 1, Portland 0

Vancouver 2, Seattle 0

Saturday, May 27

Miami at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

New York at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 28

Portland at Sporting Kansas City, 3 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 31

New England at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at Los Angeles FC ppd.

San Jose at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Houston at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 3

New England at New York City FC, 3:30 p.m.

Portland at Seattle, 4:30 p.m.

Chicago at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at New York, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Houston at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Los Angeles FC ppd.

Sporting Kansas City at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Temas Relacionados

SportsAP

DEPORTES

Con una lluvia de triples, los Celtics evitaron la barrida de los Heat y van por la hazaña en la Conferencia Este de la NBA

Con una lluvia de triples, los Celtics evitaron la barrida de los Heat y van por la hazaña en la Conferencia Este de la NBA

Hace 2 horas

Noticia bomba en la Fórmula 1: Honda será motorista de Aston Martín desde 2026

De jugar en Dubái con Totti y Seedorf a recorrer más de 40 países siguiendo una pasión: la historia del argentino campeón mundial de futgolf

¿Hay racismo en el fútbol español? La visión de los periodistas extranjeros que cubren la Liga luego del escándalo con Vinicius

Una de las joyas del Mundial Sub 20 que busca el Inter y se ilusiona con jugar al lado de Lautaro Martínez: “Es un sueño muy grande”

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Reese Witherspoon presumió su cambio de “look” en redes sociales

Reese Witherspoon presumió su cambio de “look” en redes sociales

Hace 2 horas

Miley Cyrus confesó la razón por la que no quiere subir nuevamente a los escenarios: “No es lo que más me gusta”

Qué dijo Taylor Lautner sobre los comentarios de odio que recibió sobre su apariencia

Shakira presumió en Miami el talento que tiene para el surf

Sylvester Stallone, el suegro vigilante: las hijas del actor rompen el silencio sobre su padre y las citas románticas

TENDENCIAS

Tres recetas de empanadas fáciles, rápidas y clásicas para celebrar el 25 de Mayo

Tres recetas de empanadas fáciles, rápidas y clásicas para celebrar el 25 de Mayo

Hace 3 horas

De qué forma el cambio climático impulsa el aumento de la ecoansiedad

Cáncer de cerebro: cuáles son las 7 señales para estar atentos y los 6 avances que dan esperanzas

Epilepsia: la integración social de los pacientes y el acceso a los tratamientos son claves para controlar la enfermedad

Cómo fue la migración humana durante la Edad de Hielo, según la evidencia genética