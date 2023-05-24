Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Arizona 4, Philadelphia 3

24 May, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo
Arizona Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 4 10 4 Totals 32 3 6 3
K.Marte 2b 5 0 1 1 Stott 2b 4 0 0 0
Rivera 3b 5 0 2 0 Turner ss 4 0 0 0
Gurriel Jr. lf 5 1 1 0 Harper dh 3 1 2 0
C.Walker 1b 3 0 0 0 Castellanos rf 3 1 1 0
Carroll rf 4 0 3 1 Schwarber lf 4 0 0 0
Longoria dh 3 1 1 0 Realmuto c 3 1 1 0
Smith ph 0 0 0 0 Clemens 1b 4 0 1 2
Ahmed ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Sosa 3b 2 0 0 0
Moreno c 2 1 1 2 Bohm ph-3b 2 0 1 1
Fletcher cf 4 0 0 0 Guthrie cf 3 0 0 0
Perdomo ss 4 1 1 0
Arizona 021 000 010 4
Philadelphia 010 000 200 3

DP_Arizona 0, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Arizona 8, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Longoria (4), Carroll 2 (12), Gurriel Jr. (14), Clemens (2), Castellanos (16), Harper (6). 3B_K.Marte (4). HR_Moreno (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
R.Nelson 6 3 1 1 0 4
K.Nelson H,5 1-3 1 2 2 1 0
Ruiz W,2-0 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Chafin H,5 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
McGough H,9 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Castro S,5-6 1 0 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia
Strahm 2 3 2 2 0 3
Covey 5 5 1 1 1 6
Domínguez L,1-2 0 2 1 1 1 0
Soto 1 0 0 0 1 2
Y.Marte 1 0 0 0 0 0

Domínguez pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Ruiz (Realmuto).

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_2:47. A_33,420 (42,901).

Temas Relacionados

SportsAP

DEPORTES

Racing sorprende a Aucas y se impone 2-0 en Ecuador por el Grupo A de la Copa Libertadores

Racing sorprende a Aucas y se impone 2-0 en Ecuador por el Grupo A de la Copa Libertadores

Hace 14 min

La rodilla en el piso para beber agua: la explicación detrás del ritual de los jugadores de Uzbekistán en el Mundial Sub 20

Apoyo a la distancia: los mensajes de Garnacho y Nico Paz en las redes tras la goleada de la Selección Sub 20 ante Guatemala

Lo que no se vio del triunfo de Argentina: qué le dijo Mascherano al DT de Guatemala y el susto por el cambio del Colo Barco

Los detalles del acta del árbitro que describen el calvario que sufrió Vinicius en Valencia por los insultos racistas

ENTRETENIMIENTO

¿Qué ver en Netflix hoy? Las películas más buscadas en Argentina

¿Qué ver en Netflix hoy? Las películas más buscadas en Argentina

Hace 9 min

Qué dijo Taylor Lautner sobre los comentarios de odio que recibió sobre su apariencia

Shakira presumió en Miami el talento que tiene para el surf

Sylvester Stallone, el suegro vigilante: las hijas del actor rompen el silencio sobre su padre y las citas románticas

La serie argentina “Barrabrava” ya tiene tráiler oficial

TENDENCIAS

Siete propuestas gastronómicas en los barrios porteños más elegidos por los turistas

Siete propuestas gastronómicas en los barrios porteños más elegidos por los turistas

Hace 3 horas

Cómo son los nuevos espacios de juego infantiles con lugar para que los padres trabajen o se relajen

Por la caída de usuarios, Netflix restringe aún más la posibilidad de compartir cuentas

De encaje y transparencias: los mejores looks de la alfombra roja del Festival de Cannes 2023

La futura esposa de Jeff Bezos será una de las cinco mujeres que viajarán al espacio con Blue Origin