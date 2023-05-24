Arizona 4, Philadelphia 3

24 May, 2023
|Arizona
|Philadelphia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|4
|10
|4
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|K.Marte 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Stott 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rivera 3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Turner ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Harper dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|C.Walker 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Castellanos rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Carroll rf
|4
|0
|3
|1
|Schwarber lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Longoria dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Realmuto c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Smith ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Clemens 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Ahmed ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sosa 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Moreno c
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Bohm ph-3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Fletcher cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Guthrie cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Perdomo ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Arizona
|021
|000
|010
|—
|4
|Philadelphia
|010
|000
|200
|—
|3
DP_Arizona 0, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Arizona 8, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Longoria (4), Carroll 2 (12), Gurriel Jr. (14), Clemens (2), Castellanos (16), Harper (6). 3B_K.Marte (4). HR_Moreno (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Arizona
|R.Nelson
|6
|3
|1
|1
|0
|4
|K.Nelson H,5
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Ruiz W,2-0
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chafin H,5
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McGough H,9
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Castro S,5-6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|Strahm
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Covey
|5
|5
|1
|1
|1
|6
|Domínguez L,1-2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Soto
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Y.Marte
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Domínguez pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
HBP_Ruiz (Realmuto).
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_2:47. A_33,420 (42,901).