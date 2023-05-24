Arizona 4, Philadelphia 3

Arizona Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 4 10 4 Totals 32 3 6 3 K.Marte 2b 5 0 1 1 Stott 2b 4 0 0 0 Rivera 3b 5 0 2 0 Turner ss 4 0 0 0 Gurriel Jr. lf 5 1 1 0 Harper dh 3 1 2 0 C.Walker 1b 3 0 0 0 Castellanos rf 3 1 1 0 Carroll rf 4 0 3 1 Schwarber lf 4 0 0 0 Longoria dh 3 1 1 0 Realmuto c 3 1 1 0 Smith ph 0 0 0 0 Clemens 1b 4 0 1 2 Ahmed ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Sosa 3b 2 0 0 0 Moreno c 2 1 1 2 Bohm ph-3b 2 0 1 1 Fletcher cf 4 0 0 0 Guthrie cf 3 0 0 0 Perdomo ss 4 1 1 0

Arizona 021 000 010 — 4 Philadelphia 010 000 200 — 3

DP_Arizona 0, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Arizona 8, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Longoria (4), Carroll 2 (12), Gurriel Jr. (14), Clemens (2), Castellanos (16), Harper (6). 3B_K.Marte (4). HR_Moreno (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Arizona R.Nelson 6 3 1 1 0 4 K.Nelson H,5 1-3 1 2 2 1 0 Ruiz W,2-0 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Chafin H,5 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 McGough H,9 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 Castro S,5-6 1 0 0 0 0 0

Philadelphia Strahm 2 3 2 2 0 3 Covey 5 5 1 1 1 6 Domínguez L,1-2 0 2 1 1 1 0 Soto 1 0 0 0 1 2 Y.Marte 1 0 0 0 0 0

Domínguez pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Ruiz (Realmuto).

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_2:47. A_33,420 (42,901).