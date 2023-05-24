Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-BORDER --FLASH--

Por REUTERSyMAY 24

24 May, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

Members of Freedom for Russia Legion address media on border

Start: 24 May 2023 15:56 GMT

End: 24 May 2023 16:56 GMT

UKRAINE - Freedom for Russia Legion fighters that took part in the cross-border incursion in Belgorod address media at Ukrainian-Russian border.

(TAPE PLAYOUT, NOT LIVE)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Ukraine

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: GERMAN/RUSSIAN/ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Temas Relacionados

Reuters

DEPORTES

Boca buscará sellar su pasaje a octavos de la Copa Libertadores en su visita a Deportivo Pereira, en vivo: hora, TV y formaciones

Boca buscará sellar su pasaje a octavos de la Copa Libertadores en su visita a Deportivo Pereira, en vivo: hora, TV y formaciones

Hace 33 min

“Van por su bomba”: Marcelo Gallardo es uno de los candidatos del América de México para ser su nuevo entrenador

El Inter de Lautaro Martínez se mide a la Fiorentina en la final de la Copa Italia: hora, TV y formaciones

San Lorenzo, Tigre y Newell’s protagonizarán partidos claves por su clasificación a la siguiente fase de la Sudamericana

Conmebol sancionó a Racing con 100 mil dólares por insultos racistas contra los hinchas y jugadores de Flamengo

ENTRETENIMIENTO

“Heartstopper” reveló el primer vistazo de su segunda temporada

“Heartstopper” reveló el primer vistazo de su segunda temporada

Hace 4 min

“Besos, Kitty”: en qué otras producciones ver a los protagonistas de la popular serie

Los motivos del supuesto enojo de Tom Hanks y Rita Wilson en el Festival de Cannes

“The Idol”: qué dice la crítica sobre la polémica serie de HBO

Qué serie o película ver esta noche en Netflix

TENDENCIAS

Brote de bronquiolitis: demoras en las guardias por fuerte aumento de casos e internaciones pediátricas

Brote de bronquiolitis: demoras en las guardias por fuerte aumento de casos e internaciones pediátricas

Hace 58 min

Avances en la investigación del autismo: descubrieron que el óxido nítrico está asociado a los cambios neuronales

Cannes 2023: Scarlett Johansson deslumbró en la alfombra roja con un nuevo color que es furor

Cómo es la dieta mediterránea que mejora la salud y promueve la longevidad

Epilepsia: el diagnóstico temprano y el acceso a los tratamientos son claves para controlar la enfermedad