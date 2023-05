Tuesday

At Strasbourg Tennis Club

Strasbourg, France

Purse: €225,480

Surface: Red clay

STRASBOURG, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Internationaux de Strasbourg at Strasbourg Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Doubles

Round of 16

Xu Yifan and Zhaoxuan Yang (4), China, def. Alexa Guarachi Mathison, Chile, and Erin Routliffe, New Zealand, 7-6 (2), 7-5.