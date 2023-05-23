Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 4

Toronto Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 4 11 4 Totals 31 6 7 5 Springer rf 3 0 1 0 Díaz 1b 3 1 0 0 Bichette ss 5 0 1 0 Franco ss 4 0 2 0 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 1 0 B.Lowe 2b 3 0 0 0 Chapman 3b 4 1 1 0 Arozarena lf 4 2 2 1 Varsho lf 4 1 1 1 Paredes 3b 4 0 1 1 Kirk c 4 1 1 0 J.Lowe dh 4 0 0 0 Merrifield 2b 4 1 4 2 Bethancourt c 3 1 0 0 Jansen dh 4 0 0 0 Siri cf 3 1 1 2 Kiermaier cf 3 0 0 0 Raley rf 3 1 1 1 Belt ph 1 0 1 1 Biggio pr 0 0 0 0

Toronto 000 200 002 — 4 Tampa Bay 031 001 10x — 6

E_Guerrero Jr. 2 (2). DP_Toronto 1, Tampa Bay 2. LOB_Toronto 7, Tampa Bay 3. 2B_Guerrero Jr. (12), Arozarena (7). 3B_Franco (1). HR_Merrifield (2), Varsho (7), Siri (7), Arozarena (11), Raley (9). SB_B.Lowe (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Toronto Bassitt L,5-3 6 1-3 7 6 2 1 4 Bass 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Hatch 1 0 0 0 1 3

Tampa Bay Kelley 2 2 0 0 0 0 Fleming W,1-0 6 5 2 2 1 2 Littell 1-3 3 2 2 0 0 Fairbanks S,5-6 2-3 1 0 0 1 0

Kelley pitched to 2 batters in the 3rd.

WP_Bassitt, Kelley.

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_2:32. A_8,857 (25,025).