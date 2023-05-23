Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 4

23 May, 2023
|Toronto
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|4
|11
|4
|Totals
|31
|6
|7
|5
|Springer rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Díaz 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Bichette ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Franco ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|B.Lowe 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Chapman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Arozarena lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Varsho lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Paredes 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Kirk c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|J.Lowe dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|1
|4
|2
|Bethancourt c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Jansen dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Siri cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Raley rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Belt ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Biggio pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toronto
|000
|200
|002
|—
|4
|Tampa Bay
|031
|001
|10x
|—
|6
E_Guerrero Jr. 2 (2). DP_Toronto 1, Tampa Bay 2. LOB_Toronto 7, Tampa Bay 3. 2B_Guerrero Jr. (12), Arozarena (7). 3B_Franco (1). HR_Merrifield (2), Varsho (7), Siri (7), Arozarena (11), Raley (9). SB_B.Lowe (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Toronto
|Bassitt L,5-3
|6
|1-3
|7
|6
|2
|1
|4
|Bass
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hatch
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Tampa Bay
|Kelley
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fleming W,1-0
|6
|5
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Littell
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Fairbanks S,5-6
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Kelley pitched to 2 batters in the 3rd.
WP_Bassitt, Kelley.
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_2:32. A_8,857 (25,025).