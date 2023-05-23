Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Pittsburgh 6, Texas 4

23 May, 2023
Texas Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 4 7 4 Totals 33 6 11 6
Semien 2b 4 0 1 1 McCutchen dh 5 0 2 0
Seager ss 3 0 0 1 Reynolds lf 4 1 2 0
Lowe 1b 4 1 2 0 Suwinski cf 3 1 1 0
García rf 4 0 0 0 Santana 1b 3 1 1 1
Jung 3b 4 1 2 2 Hayes 3b 3 2 1 0
Heim c 4 0 0 0 Marcano ss 3 1 2 4
Grossman lf 3 1 0 0 Joe rf 4 0 1 1
J.Smith dh 2 0 0 0 Bae 2b 4 0 1 0
Taveras cf 3 1 2 0 Hedges c 4 0 0 0
Texas 000 001 012 4
Pittsburgh 010 000 50x 6

DP_Texas 0, Pittsburgh 2. LOB_Texas 3, Pittsburgh 8. 2B_Hayes (12), Bae (5). HR_Jung (10), Marcano (2). SB_Marcano (2), Santana (5), McCutchen (5). SF_Seager (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Dunning 5 2-3 6 1 1 3 3
Sborz L,1-2 1 2 3 3 1 2
Barlow 1-3 1 2 2 1 1
Hernández 1 2 0 0 0 2
Pittsburgh
Ortiz W,1-2 7 2-3 5 2 2 2 4
Holderman 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Bednar 1 2 2 2 0 2

Sborz pitched to 5 batters in the 7th.

WP_Ortiz.

Umpires_Home, Nate Tomlinson; First, Adam Beck; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_2:29. A_10,574 (38,753).

