Pittsburgh 6, Texas 4

23 May, 2023
|Texas
|Pittsburgh
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|31
|4
|7
|4
|Totals
|33
|6
|11
|6
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|McCutchen dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Seager ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Reynolds lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Lowe 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Suwinski cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|García rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Santana 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Jung 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Hayes 3b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Heim c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Marcano ss
|3
|1
|2
|4
|Grossman lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Joe rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|J.Smith dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bae 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Taveras cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Hedges c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Texas
|000
|001
|012
|—
|4
|Pittsburgh
|010
|000
|50x
|—
|6
DP_Texas 0, Pittsburgh 2. LOB_Texas 3, Pittsburgh 8. 2B_Hayes (12), Bae (5). HR_Jung (10), Marcano (2). SB_Marcano (2), Santana (5), McCutchen (5). SF_Seager (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Texas
|Dunning
|5
|2-3
|6
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Sborz L,1-2
|1
|2
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Barlow
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Hernández
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Pittsburgh
|Ortiz W,1-2
|7
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Holderman
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bednar
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
Sborz pitched to 5 batters in the 7th.
WP_Ortiz.
Umpires_Home, Nate Tomlinson; First, Adam Beck; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_2:29. A_10,574 (38,753).