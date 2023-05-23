NWSL Glance

All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA Gotham FC 5 2 1 16 11 7 Portland 4 1 3 15 22 10 San Diego 5 3 0 15 15 10 Washington 4 1 3 15 11 7 OL Reign 4 3 1 13 13 10 North Carolina 3 3 2 11 8 9 Louisville 2 2 4 10 11 9 Orlando 3 4 1 10 7 12 Angel City 2 3 3 9 11 13 Houston 2 3 3 9 5 9 Kansas City 2 6 0 6 9 16 Chicago 1 6 1 4 11 22

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, May 20

Angel City 0, North Carolina 0, tie

Orlando 2, Washington 1

Louisville 2, Kansas City 0

San Diego 3, Houston 0

Sunday, May 21

Portland 4, Chicago 0

Gotham FC 4, OL Reign 1

Friday, May 26

Houston at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Portland at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday, May 27

Angel City at OL Reign, 3:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Louisville, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 28

Gotham FC at Washington, 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 3

Portland at OL Reign, 8 p.m.

Louisville at Washington, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.