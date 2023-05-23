Detroit 8, Kansas City 5

Detroit Kansas City ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 40 8 11 8 Totals 34 5 5 5 McKinstry 3b 3 1 1 0 Pratto lf 5 1 1 0 Schoop ph-3b 2 0 0 0 Pasquantino 1b 5 1 1 2 Greene cf 5 1 2 0 Perez c 5 1 1 1 Báez ss 6 1 3 3 Melendez rf 3 0 0 0 Torkelson 1b 2 1 0 0 Massey dh 3 0 0 0 Maton dh 2 0 0 0 Eaton pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Ibáñez ph-dh 4 0 0 0 Witt Jr. ss 4 0 0 0 Baddoo lf 4 1 1 1 Lopez 3b 3 1 1 0 Vierling rf 4 1 3 4 Bradley Jr. cf 4 1 1 2 Haase c 5 1 0 0 Garcia 2b 2 0 0 0 Short 2b 3 1 1 0

Detroit 302 000 000 3 — 8 Kansas City 300 020 000 0 — 5

E_Clarke (1). DP_Detroit 1, Kansas City 0. LOB_Detroit 13, Kansas City 5. 2B_Báez (7). 3B_Lopez (2). HR_Vierling (4), Pasquantino (9), Perez (11), Bradley Jr. (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit Lorenzen 5 2-3 5 5 5 2 5 Vest 1 0 0 0 1 0 Shreve 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Lange W,2-0 2 0 0 0 1 2 Cisnero S,1-1 1 0 0 0 1 2

Kansas City Singer 3 2-3 7 5 5 4 3 Taylor 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 Garrett 1-3 0 0 0 2 1 Cuas 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 Clarke 1 1 0 0 0 0 Chapman 1 1 0 0 0 2 Barlow L,1-3 1 2-3 2 3 2 2 3 Staumont 1-3 0 0 0 1 0

Vest pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

WP_Cisnero.

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Chris Segal; Second, Brian Walsh; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:22. A_14,229 (38,427).