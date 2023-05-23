Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Detroit 8, Kansas City 5

23 May, 2023
Detroit Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 40 8 11 8 Totals 34 5 5 5
McKinstry 3b 3 1 1 0 Pratto lf 5 1 1 0
Schoop ph-3b 2 0 0 0 Pasquantino 1b 5 1 1 2
Greene cf 5 1 2 0 Perez c 5 1 1 1
Báez ss 6 1 3 3 Melendez rf 3 0 0 0
Torkelson 1b 2 1 0 0 Massey dh 3 0 0 0
Maton dh 2 0 0 0 Eaton pr-dh 0 0 0 0
Ibáñez ph-dh 4 0 0 0 Witt Jr. ss 4 0 0 0
Baddoo lf 4 1 1 1 Lopez 3b 3 1 1 0
Vierling rf 4 1 3 4 Bradley Jr. cf 4 1 1 2
Haase c 5 1 0 0 Garcia 2b 2 0 0 0
Short 2b 3 1 1 0
Detroit 302 000 000 3 8
Kansas City 300 020 000 0 5

E_Clarke (1). DP_Detroit 1, Kansas City 0. LOB_Detroit 13, Kansas City 5. 2B_Báez (7). 3B_Lopez (2). HR_Vierling (4), Pasquantino (9), Perez (11), Bradley Jr. (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Lorenzen 5 2-3 5 5 5 2 5
Vest 1 0 0 0 1 0
Shreve 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Lange W,2-0 2 0 0 0 1 2
Cisnero S,1-1 1 0 0 0 1 2
Kansas City
Singer 3 2-3 7 5 5 4 3
Taylor 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3
Garrett 1-3 0 0 0 2 1
Cuas 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Clarke 1 1 0 0 0 0
Chapman 1 1 0 0 0 2
Barlow L,1-3 1 2-3 2 3 2 2 3
Staumont 1-3 0 0 0 1 0

Vest pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

WP_Cisnero.

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Chris Segal; Second, Brian Walsh; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:22. A_14,229 (38,427).

