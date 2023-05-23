ATP World Tour Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon Results

23 May, 2023
Tuesday
At Parc de la Tete d'Or
Lyon, France
Purse: €562,815
Surface: Red clay
LYON, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon at Parc de la Tete d'Or (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 32
Sebastian Baez (6), Argentina, def. Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, 6-4, 7-6 (5).
Pablo Llamas Ruiz, Spain, def. Max Purcell, Australia, 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-1.
Pedro Cachin, Argentina, def. Gael Monfils, France, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Men's Singles
Round of 16
Francisco Cerundolo (4), Argentina, def. Juan Pablo Varillas, Peru, 6-2, ret.
Men's Doubles
Round of 16
Aleksandr Nedovyesov, Kazakhstan, and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela, Mexico, def. Andrey Golubev, Kazakhstan, and Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, 7-6 (4), 6-3.
Robin Haase, Netherlands, and Philipp Oswald, Austria, def. Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni (2), Argentina, 7-6 (6), 6-1.