ADVISORY USA-WHITEHOUSE/CRASH

23 May, 2023
Scene of truck crash near White House
Start: 23 May 2023 03:45 GMT
End: 23 May 2023 04:17 GMT
WASHINGTON D.C. - View of police cordon after box truck crashed into security barriers near the White House
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE NEW ZEALAND. NO USE ARCHIVE.
DIGITAL: NO USE USA. NO USE NEW ZEALAND. NO USE ARCHIVE.
Source: ABC AFFILIATE WJLA
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United Kingdom
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com