ADVISORY USA-CHINA/AMBASSADOR

Por REUTERSyMAY 23

23 May, 2023
New Chinese ambassador to US arrives in New York

Start: 23 May 2023 18:30 GMT

End: 23 May 2023 19:30 GMT

NEW YORK, USA - China's new ambassador to the U.S. Xie Feng is set to arrive in the U.S. on Tuesday. The Chinese Embassy is planning for him to deliver introductory remarks at JFK airport in New York, his first port of arrival.

Argentina vs Guatemala por el Mundial Sub 20, en vivo: hora, TV y formaciones

La próxima serie de Netflix donde podrás ver a la ganadora del Oscar Michelle Yeoh

Qué es Windows Copilot, el asistente con inteligencia artificial que llegará próximamente a los computadores

