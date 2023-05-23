ADVISORY USA-CHINA/AMBASSADOR

New Chinese ambassador to US arrives in New York

Start: 23 May 2023 18:30 GMT

End: 23 May 2023 19:30 GMT

NEW YORK, USA - China's new ambassador to the U.S. Xie Feng is set to arrive in the U.S. on Tuesday. The Chinese Embassy is planning for him to deliver introductory remarks at JFK airport in New York, his first port of arrival.

