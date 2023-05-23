ADVISORY USA-CHINA/AMBASSADOR

23 May, 2023
New Chinese ambassador to US arrives in New York
Start: 23 May 2023 18:30 GMT
End: 23 May 2023 19:30 GMT
NEW YORK, USA - China's new ambassador to the U.S. Xie Feng is set to arrive in the U.S. on Tuesday. The Chinese Embassy is planning for him to deliver introductory remarks at JFK airport in New York, his first port of arrival.
