Agencias

ADVISORY BRITAIN-PORTUGAL/MCCAN

Por REUTERSyMAY 23

23 May, 2023
Portugal police search dam for Madeleine McCann's remains

Start: 24 May 2023 05:45 GMT

End: 24 May 2023 08:15 GMT

SILVES, PORTUGAL - Portuguese authorities assisted by German police search a reservoir near the area where British girl Madeleine McCann disappeared in 2007 when she was three years old.

SCHEDULE

0545GMT - View of search

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Portugal

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

