ADVISORY BRITAIN-PORTUGAL/MCCAN

23 May, 2023
Portugal police search dam for Madeleine McCann's remains
Start: 24 May 2023 05:45 GMT
End: 24 May 2023 08:15 GMT
SILVES, PORTUGAL - Portuguese authorities assisted by German police search a reservoir near the area where British girl Madeleine McCann disappeared in 2007 when she was three years old.
