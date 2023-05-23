Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
ADVISORY BRITAIN-POLITICS/SUNAK

Por REUTERSyMAY 23

23 May, 2023
Sunak attends Central London defence conference

Start: 23 May 2023 10:00 GMT

End: 23 May 2023 10:25 GMT

LONDON - Britain's Prime Minster Rishi Sunak attends Central London defence conference.

SCHEDULE:

1000GMT approx - Sunak appears

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: INTERNATIONAL POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

