N.Y. Mets 2, Cleveland 1

Cleveland New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 29 1 3 1 Totals 28 2 7 2 Kwan lf 4 0 0 0 Nimmo cf 4 0 1 0 Rosario dh 3 0 0 0 Lindor ss 4 1 2 1 Ramírez 3b 4 1 1 1 McNeil 2b 2 0 1 1 J.Naylor 1b 3 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0 Giménez 2b 3 0 0 0 Baty 3b 3 0 1 0 Arias ss 3 0 1 0 Canha rf-lf 3 0 1 0 Brennan rf 3 0 0 0 Vientos dh 3 0 0 0 Straw cf 3 0 1 0 Pham lf 3 0 0 0 Gallagher c 3 0 0 0 Sánchez c 0 0 0 0 Álvarez c 2 0 1 0 Marte pr-rf 0 1 0 0

Cleveland 100 000 000 — 1 New York 000 001 01x — 2

DP_Cleveland 2, New York 1. LOB_Cleveland 2, New York 5. HR_Ramírez (6), Lindor (7). SF_McNeil (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland Bieber L,3-3 8 7 2 2 2 4

New York Verlander W,2-2 8 3 1 1 0 5 Raley S,1-2 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_Raley (Rosario).

Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Will Little; Third, Jose Navas.

T_2:06. A_29,862 (42,136).