N.Y. Mets 2, Cleveland 1

22 May, 2023
|Cleveland
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|29
|1
|3
|1
|Totals
|28
|2
|7
|2
|Kwan lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Nimmo cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rosario dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lindor ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|McNeil 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|J.Naylor 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Giménez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Baty 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Arias ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Canha rf-lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Brennan rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Vientos dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Pham lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gallagher c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sánchez c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Álvarez c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Marte pr-rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Cleveland
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
|New York
|000
|001
|01x
|—
|2
DP_Cleveland 2, New York 1. LOB_Cleveland 2, New York 5. HR_Ramírez (6), Lindor (7). SF_McNeil (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cleveland
|Bieber L,3-3
|8
|7
|2
|2
|2
|4
|New York
|Verlander W,2-2
|8
|3
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Raley S,1-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Raley (Rosario).
Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Will Little; Third, Jose Navas.
T_2:06. A_29,862 (42,136).