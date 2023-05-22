Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

N.Y. Mets 2, Cleveland 1

22 May, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo
Cleveland New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 1 3 1 Totals 28 2 7 2
Kwan lf 4 0 0 0 Nimmo cf 4 0 1 0
Rosario dh 3 0 0 0 Lindor ss 4 1 2 1
Ramírez 3b 4 1 1 1 McNeil 2b 2 0 1 1
J.Naylor 1b 3 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0
Giménez 2b 3 0 0 0 Baty 3b 3 0 1 0
Arias ss 3 0 1 0 Canha rf-lf 3 0 1 0
Brennan rf 3 0 0 0 Vientos dh 3 0 0 0
Straw cf 3 0 1 0 Pham lf 3 0 0 0
Gallagher c 3 0 0 0 Sánchez c 0 0 0 0
Álvarez c 2 0 1 0
Marte pr-rf 0 1 0 0
Cleveland 100 000 000 1
New York 000 001 01x 2

DP_Cleveland 2, New York 1. LOB_Cleveland 2, New York 5. HR_Ramírez (6), Lindor (7). SF_McNeil (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Bieber L,3-3 8 7 2 2 2 4
New York
Verlander W,2-2 8 3 1 1 0 5
Raley S,1-2 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_Raley (Rosario).

Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Will Little; Third, Jose Navas.

T_2:06. A_29,862 (42,136).

Temas Relacionados

SportsAP

DEPORTES

River Plate le ganó 2-1 a Platense y mantiene la diferencia con San Lorenzo en la punta de la Liga Profesional

River Plate le ganó 2-1 a Platense y mantiene la diferencia con San Lorenzo en la punta de la Liga Profesional

Hace 34 min

Se confirmaron los amistosos que la selección argentina disputará en junio: se reeditará uno de los duelos más intensos del Mundial

Franco Armani cometió un blooper que posibilitó el empate parcial de Platense ante River Plate y estallaron los memes

Las sorprendentes imágenes de los hinchas japoneses limpiando el estadio en La Plata: “Nos simplificaron el trabajo”

Tensión en el Mundial Sub 20: la hinchada colombiana provocó a la israelí y el violento episodio terminó con intervención policial

ENTRETENIMIENTO

De J Balvin a María Becerra: así es el cartel oficial de artistas que conforman la banda sonora de Fast X

De J Balvin a María Becerra: así es el cartel oficial de artistas que conforman la banda sonora de Fast X

Hace 12 min

“Misión de rescate 2”: se reveló nueva imagen de la esperada producción protagonizada por Chris Hemsworth

“Misterios sin resolver”: la serie que ayudó a encontrar a una niña desaparecida

James Gunn habló sobre los rumores entorno al nuevo universo de DC

“Besos, Kitty”: quien es quien en el spin-off de “A todos los chicos de los que enamoré”

TENDENCIAS

Reportan fallas a nivel mundial en Instagram

Reportan fallas a nivel mundial en Instagram

Hace 2 horas

Junto a la NASA, Axiom Space lanzó su segunda “misión privada” rumbo a la Estación Espacial Internacional

Los tres videos de gatos más virales en Instagram

Por qué Elon Musk quiere ser llamado el creador de OpenAI y la inteligencia artificial ChatGPT

Cómo una molécula de azúcar en la sangre puede predecir la enfermedad de Alzheimer