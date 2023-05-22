NWSL Glance

22 May, 2023
All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Gotham FC
|5
|2
|1
|16
|11
|7
|Portland
|4
|1
|3
|15
|22
|10
|San Diego
|5
|3
|0
|15
|15
|10
|Washington
|4
|1
|3
|15
|11
|7
|OL Reign
|4
|3
|1
|13
|13
|10
|North Carolina
|3
|3
|2
|11
|8
|9
|Louisville
|2
|2
|4
|10
|11
|9
|Orlando
|3
|4
|1
|10
|7
|12
|Angel City
|2
|3
|3
|9
|11
|13
|Houston
|2
|3
|3
|9
|5
|9
|Kansas City
|2
|6
|0
|6
|9
|16
|Chicago
|1
|6
|1
|4
|11
|22
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Saturday, May 13
Washington 1, Angel City 0
Sunday, May 14
North Carolina 1, OL Reign 0
Orlando 0, Gotham FC 0, tie
San Diego 2, Kansas City 0
Saturday, May 20
Angel City 0, North Carolina 0, tie
Orlando 2, Washington 1
Louisville 2, Kansas City 0
San Diego 3, Houston 0
Sunday, May 21
Portland 4, Chicago 0
Gotham FC 4, OL Reign 1
Friday, May 26
Houston at Kansas City, 8 p.m.
Portland at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Saturday, May 27
Angel City at OL Reign, 3:30 p.m.
North Carolina at Louisville, 8 p.m.
Orlando at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Sunday, May 28
Gotham FC at Washington, 5 p.m.