Agencias

NWSL Glance

22 May, 2023
All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA
Gotham FC 5 2 1 16 11 7
Portland 4 1 3 15 22 10
San Diego 5 3 0 15 15 10
Washington 4 1 3 15 11 7
OL Reign 4 3 1 13 13 10
North Carolina 3 3 2 11 8 9
Louisville 2 2 4 10 11 9
Orlando 3 4 1 10 7 12
Angel City 2 3 3 9 11 13
Houston 2 3 3 9 5 9
Kansas City 2 6 0 6 9 16
Chicago 1 6 1 4 11 22

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, May 13

Washington 1, Angel City 0

Sunday, May 14

North Carolina 1, OL Reign 0

Orlando 0, Gotham FC 0, tie

San Diego 2, Kansas City 0

Saturday, May 20

Angel City 0, North Carolina 0, tie

Orlando 2, Washington 1

Louisville 2, Kansas City 0

San Diego 3, Houston 0

Sunday, May 21

Portland 4, Chicago 0

Gotham FC 4, OL Reign 1

Friday, May 26

Houston at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Portland at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday, May 27

Angel City at OL Reign, 3:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Louisville, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 28

Gotham FC at Washington, 5 p.m.

