English Results

22 May, 2023
LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:

England Premier League

Sunday's Matches

Brentford 2, West Ham 0

Everton 0, Man City 3

Arsenal 0, Brighton 3

Monday's Match

Leicester 0, Liverpool 3

Thursday's Match

Newcastle 4, Brighton 1

Saturday's Matches

Tottenham 1, Brentford 3

Bournemouth 0, Man United 1

Fulham 2, Crystal Palace 2

Liverpool 1, Aston Villa 1

Newcastle vs. Leicester, 10 a.m. ppd

Wolverhampton 1, Everton 1

Nottingham Forest 1, Arsenal 0

Sunday's Matches

West Ham 3, Leeds 1

Brighton 3, Southampton 1

Man City 1, Chelsea 0

Monday's Match

Newcastle 0, Leicester 0

Wednesday's Match

Brighton vs. Man City, 3 p.m.

Thursday's Match

Man United vs. Chelsea, 3 p.m.

Sunday's Matches

Arsenal vs. Wolverhampton, 11:30 a.m.

Aston Villa vs. Brighton, 11:30 a.m.

Brentford vs. Man City, 11:30 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Newcastle, 11:30 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Nottingham Forest, 11:30 a.m.

Everton vs. Bournemouth, 11:30 a.m.

Leeds vs. Tottenham, 11:30 a.m.

Leicester vs. West Ham, 11:30 a.m.

Man United vs. Fulham, 11:30 a.m.

Southampton vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.

England Championship

Sunday's Match

Coventry 0, Middlesbrough 0

Tuesday's Match

Luton Town 2, Sunderland 0, Luton Town advances on 3-2 aggregate

Wednesday's Match

Middlesbrough 0, Coventry 1, Coventry advances on 1-0 aggregate

Saturday's Match

Coventry vs. Luton Town, 11:45 a.m.

England League One

Thursday's Match

Sheffield Wednesday 5, Peterborough 1, 5-5 aggregate, Sheffield Wednesday advances 5-3 on penalty kicks

Friday's Match

Barnsley 1, Bolton 0, Barnsley advances on 2-1 aggregate

Monday's Match

Barnsley vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.

England League Two

Sunday's Match

Bradford 1, Carlisle 0

Saturday's Matches

Stockport County 2, Salford 1, 2-2 aggregate, Stockport County advances 3-1 on penalty kicks

Carlisle 3, Bradford 1, OT, Carlisle advances on 3-2 aggregate

Sunday's Match

Carlisle vs. Stockport County, 8:30 a.m.

England National League

