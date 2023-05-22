Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Argentine Results

22 May, 2023
BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) - Results from Argentine football:

Argentina Liga Profesional

Saturday's Matches

Independiente 2, Tigre 1

Banfield 1, San Lorenzo 2

Instituto AC Cordoba 1, Colon 0

Newell's 2, Arsenal 0

Sunday's Matches

Defensa y Justicia 1, Estudiantes 1

CA Platense 3, Racing Club 0

Boca Juniors 2, Belgrano 0

Talleres 2, River Plate 1

Monday's Matches

Barracas Central 2, CA Central Cordoba SE 2

Santa Fe 0, Sarmiento 2

Gimnasia 1, Lanus 0

Velez Sarsfield 0, Rosario Central 0

Thursday's Match

Arsenal 2, Independiente 1

Friday's Matches

Godoy Cruz 2, Gimnasia 0

CA Central Cordoba SE 0, Santa Fe 1

Rosario Central 2, Defensa y Justicia 1

Estudiantes 1, Banfield 0

Argentinos 0, Boca Juniors 1

Racing Club vs. Velez Sarsfield, 8:30 p.m. ppd

Saturday's Matches

San Lorenzo 2, Instituto AC Cordoba 0

Lanus 1, Newell's 0

Tigre 0, Atletico Tucuman 0

Sunday's Matches

Belgrano 1, Talleres 1

Sarmiento 0, Huracan 0

Colon 1, Barracas Central 1

River Plate 2, CA Platense 1

Friday's Match

Atletico Tucuman vs. Arsenal, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Gimnasia vs. Sarmiento, 10 a.m.

CA Platense vs. Belgrano, 5 p.m.

Independiente vs. Lanus, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday's Matches

Barracas Central vs. San Lorenzo, 1 p.m.

Defensa y Justicia vs. Racing Club, 3:30 p.m.

Talleres vs. Argentinos, 3:30 p.m.

Boca Juniors vs. Tigre, 6 p.m.

Newell's vs. Godoy Cruz, 8:30 p.m.

Monday's Matches

Colon vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 3:30 p.m.

Banfield vs. Rosario Central, 6 p.m.

Huracan vs. Santa Fe, 6 p.m.

Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Estudiantes, 7 p.m.

Velez Sarsfield vs. River Plate, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday's Matches

Sarmiento vs. Newell's, 7 p.m.

Arsenal vs. Boca Juniors, 8:30 p.m.

