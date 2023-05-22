Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-DEBT/MCCARTHY

Por REUTERSyMAY 22

22 May, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

Speaker McCarthy speaks with reporters after meeting with Biden

Start: 22 May 2023 23:00 GMT

End: 23 May 2023 00:00 GMT

WASHINGTON D.C., USA - US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy holds a news briefing in the Capitol after meeting with President Joe Biden on the debt crisis.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UNRESTRICTED POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural / English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Temas Relacionados

Reuters

DEPORTES

Tras la victoria de Inglaterra y la derrota de Francia, Uruguay golea 3-0 a Irak en el cierre de la primera jornada del Mundial Sub 20

Tras la victoria de Inglaterra y la derrota de Francia, Uruguay golea 3-0 a Irak en el cierre de la primera jornada del Mundial Sub 20

Hace 16 min

Lucas Merolla, quien estuvo apuntado por Riquelme, fue ofrecido a River: la contundente respuesta del Millonario

Julián Álvarez les convidó fernet a sus compañeros del Manchester City en medio de los festejos: la reacción viral de Jack Grealish

Los detalles del “operativo acercamiento” que es furor entre los hinchas de la Selección Sub 20

Aseguran que Ángel Di María no seguirá en la Juventus: el gigante español que lo tiene en el radar

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Natalie Portman aseguró que está dispuesta a regresar a la saga de Star Wars

Natalie Portman aseguró que está dispuesta a regresar a la saga de Star Wars

Hace 26 min

Quién es la modelo e influencer Simi Khadra, la nueva novia de The Weeknd

Vin Diesel reveló que la serie de películas de Rápido y Furioso está lejos de terminar

Lauren Sánchez lució un gran anillo de diamantes que confirma su compromiso con Jeff Bezos

“FUBAR”, “Ni de aquí, ni de China” y “The Kardahians” entre los estrenos del 22 al 28 de mayo en streaming

TENDENCIAS

Además de la serotonina, cuáles son las hormonas de la felicidad y cómo impulsarlas

Además de la serotonina, cuáles son las hormonas de la felicidad y cómo impulsarlas

Hace 37 min

La Vacanza: Iván De Pineda será el conductor de la colección que diseñaron Dua Lipa y Donatella Versace

Los 7 beneficios de jugar ajedrez para la vida real

Gripe y COVID-19: el poder de las vacunas para evitar los cuadros graves y qué hacer ante los síntomas similares

Los cuatro accesorios poco conocidos del PlayStation 1