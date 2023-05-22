ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/EU

22 May, 2023
EU Defence ministers meet to discuss Ukraine and European Defence Agency
Start: 23 May 2023 07:30 GMT
End: 23 May 2023 12:00 GMT
BRUSSELS - EU defence ministers meet in Brussels to discuss support for Ukraine and the European Defence Agency.
SCHEDULE:
0730GMT - arrivals
0900GMT - meeting starts
