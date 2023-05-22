ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/EU

EU Defence ministers meet to discuss Ukraine and European Defence Agency

Start: 23 May 2023 07:30 GMT

End: 23 May 2023 12:00 GMT

BRUSSELS - EU defence ministers meet in Brussels to discuss support for Ukraine and the European Defence Agency.

SCHEDULE:

0730GMT - arrivals

0900GMT - meeting starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com