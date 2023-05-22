Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
ADVISORY SOCCER-SPAIN/RACISM-RUBIALES

Por REUTERSyMAY 22

22 May, 2023
Spanish football chief holds newser

Start: 22 May 2023 10:19 GMT

End: 22 May 2023 12:00 GMT

LAS ROZAS - Spanish football federation chief Luis Rubiales expected to hold a news conference after Real Madrid's Brazil forward Vinicius Jr has called LaLiga and Spain racist after receiving racial slurs from the stands in Sunday.

