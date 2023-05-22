Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY --FLASH--G7-SUMMIT/BIDEN ARRIVAL

Por REUTERSyMAY 22

22 May, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

Biden arrives at White House after G7

Start: 22 May 2023 02:46 GMT

End: 22 May 2023 02:58 GMT

WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES - U.S. President Joe Biden returns to the White House after attending the summit of G7 leaders in Hiroshima, Japan

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use USA, No use New Zealand

DIGITAL: No use USA, No use New Zealand

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Temas Relacionados

Reuters

DEPORTES

River Plate y San Lorenzo no se dan respiro en la Liga Profesional: posiciones, los goles de la fecha 17 y cómo se jugará la 18

River Plate y San Lorenzo no se dan respiro en la Liga Profesional: posiciones, los goles de la fecha 17 y cómo se jugará la 18

Hace 13 min

En el día de su cumpleaños, Matías Kranevitter volvió a jugar tras la lesión que sufrió en su regreso a River Plate: “Fue duro, pero estoy de pie”

Miguel Borja marcó un gol y fue la figura ante Platense: así fue el plan especial con el que recuperó la titularidad en River Plate

River Plate le ganó 2-1 a Platense y mantiene la diferencia con San Lorenzo en la punta de la Liga Profesional

Se confirmaron los amistosos que la selección argentina disputará en junio: se reeditará uno de los duelos más intensos del Mundial

ENTRETENIMIENTO

De J Balvin a María Becerra: así es el cartel oficial de artistas que conforman la banda sonora de Fast X

De J Balvin a María Becerra: así es el cartel oficial de artistas que conforman la banda sonora de Fast X

Hace 1 hora

“Misión de rescate 2”: se reveló nueva imagen de la esperada producción protagonizada por Chris Hemsworth

“Misterios sin resolver”: la serie que ayudó a encontrar a una niña desaparecida

James Gunn habló sobre los rumores entorno al nuevo universo de DC

“Besos, Kitty”: quien es quien en el spin-off de “A todos los chicos de los que enamoré”

TENDENCIAS

Usuarios de Instagram reportaron fallas en la aplicación a nivel mundial

Usuarios de Instagram reportaron fallas en la aplicación a nivel mundial

Hace 6 min

Junto a la NASA, Axiom Space lanzó su segunda “misión privada” rumbo a la Estación Espacial Internacional

Los tres videos de gatos más virales en Instagram

Por qué Elon Musk quiere ser llamado el creador de OpenAI y la inteligencia artificial ChatGPT

Cómo una molécula de azúcar en la sangre puede predecir la enfermedad de Alzheimer