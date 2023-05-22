Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
ADVISORY BRITAIN-DEFENCE/KERRY

Por REUTERSyMAY 22

22 May, 2023
U.S. climate envoy Kerry speaks to British parliament committee

Start: 23 May 2023 13:00 GMT

End: 23 May 2023 14:00 GMT

LONDON - U.S. climate envoy John Kerry speaks to a British parliamentary committee on how climate change will affect national defence.

BROADCAST: News and current affairs use only, cannot be used for light entertainment or satirical purposes, party political broadcast usage must be cleared with PBU.

DIGITAL: News and current affairs use only, cannot be used for light entertainment or satirical purposes, party political broadcast usage must be cleared with PBU.

Source: PARLIAMENT TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

