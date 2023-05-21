WNBA Glance

21 May, 2023
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Connecticut
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Washington
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|New York
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Atlanta
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Indiana
|0
|1
|.000
|1
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Los Angeles
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Dallas
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Seattle
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Phoenix
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Minnesota
|0
|1
|.000
|1
___
Saturday's Games
Dallas 85, Atlanta 78
Las Vegas 105, Seattle 64
Sunday's Games
Washington at Connecticut, 1 p.m.
Indiana at New York, 2 p.m.
Chicago at Phoenix, 4 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday's Games
Connecticut at Washington, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
No games scheduled.