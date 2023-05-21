Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
WNBA Glance

21 May, 2023
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Chicago 1 0 1.000
Connecticut 1 0 1.000
Washington 1 0 1.000
New York 0 1 .000 1
Atlanta 0 1 .000 1
Indiana 0 1 .000 1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 1 0 1.000
Los Angeles 1 0 1.000
Dallas 1 0 1.000
Seattle 0 1 .000 1
Phoenix 0 1 .000 1
Minnesota 0 1 .000 1

___

Saturday's Games

Dallas 85, Atlanta 78

Las Vegas 105, Seattle 64

Sunday's Games

Washington at Connecticut, 1 p.m.

Indiana at New York, 2 p.m.

Chicago at Phoenix, 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Connecticut at Washington, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled.

