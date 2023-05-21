Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Washington 6, Detroit 4

21 May, 2023
Detroit Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 4 6 4 Totals 41 6 18 6
McKinstry 3b 3 1 1 1 Thomas rf 5 1 1 0
Báez ss 4 0 0 0 Candelario 3b 5 1 4 0
Greene cf 4 0 0 0 Meneses dh 5 1 3 1
Torkelson 1b 5 0 1 1 Garrett lf 5 0 2 1
Ibáñez dh 4 1 0 0 Call cf 5 0 0 0
Maton 2b 4 1 2 1 Smith 1b 4 1 1 1
Baddoo lf 1 1 0 1 Vargas ss 4 1 2 2
Vierling rf 4 0 2 0 Chavis 2b 4 0 1 0
Rogers c 4 0 0 0 Adams c 4 1 4 1
Detroit 001 002 100 4
Washington 312 000 00x 6

E_Baddoo (2), Greene (2), Smith (3). DP_Detroit 1, Washington 1. LOB_Detroit 11, Washington 11. 2B_Adams 2 (3). HR_Maton (5), Adams (2), Vargas (1). SB_McKinstry (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Wentz L,1-4 2 10 6 6 0 1
Cisnero 1 2 0 0 0 2
Englert 2 2-3 3 0 0 0 2
Alexander 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Foley 1 2 0 0 0 0
Washington
Gray W,4-5 5 3 1 1 6 2
Machado 1-3 3 2 2 1 1
Finnegan H,2 1 2-3 0 1 0 1 2
Edwards Jr. H,8 1 0 0 0 0 0
Harvey S,2-5 1 0 0 0 0 2

Wentz pitched to 2 batters in the 3rd.

HBP_Finnegan (Ibáñez).

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, John Libka; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, James Hoye.

T_2:49. A_20,580 (41,376).

