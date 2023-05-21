Washington 6, Detroit 4

21 May, 2023
|Detroit
|Washington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|4
|6
|4
|Totals
|41
|6
|18
|6
|McKinstry 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Thomas rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Candelario 3b
|5
|1
|4
|0
|Greene cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Meneses dh
|5
|1
|3
|1
|Torkelson 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Garrett lf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Ibáñez dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Call cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Maton 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Smith 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Baddoo lf
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Vargas ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Vierling rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Chavis 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rogers c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Adams c
|4
|1
|4
|1
|Detroit
|001
|002
|100
|—
|4
|Washington
|312
|000
|00x
|—
|6
E_Baddoo (2), Greene (2), Smith (3). DP_Detroit 1, Washington 1. LOB_Detroit 11, Washington 11. 2B_Adams 2 (3). HR_Maton (5), Adams (2), Vargas (1). SB_McKinstry (6).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Detroit
|Wentz L,1-4
|2
|10
|6
|6
|0
|1
|Cisnero
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Englert
|2
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Alexander
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Foley
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|Gray W,4-5
|5
|3
|1
|1
|6
|2
|Machado
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Finnegan H,2
|1
|2-3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Edwards Jr. H,8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvey S,2-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Wentz pitched to 2 batters in the 3rd.
HBP_Finnegan (Ibáñez).
Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, John Libka; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, James Hoye.
T_2:49. A_20,580 (41,376).