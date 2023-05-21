Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Vancouver 2, Seattle 0

21 May, 2023
Seattle 0 0 0
Vancouver 1 1 2

First Half_1, Vancouver, Vite, 2, 44th minute.

Second Half_2, Vancouver, Frei, (Martins), 58th.

Goalies_Seattle, Stefan Frei, Stefan Cleveland; Vancouver, Yohei Takaoka, Thomas Hasal.

Yellow Cards_Vite, Vancouver, 10th; Ahmed, Vancouver, 34th; Chu, Seattle, 41st; Rusnak, Seattle, 49th; Atencio, Seattle, 70th; Cordova, Vancouver, 90th+3.

Referee_Joseph Dickerson. Assistant Referees_Felisha Mariscal, Gerard Kader Lebuis, Kevin Terry Jr. 4th Official_Jeremy Hanson.

Lineups

Seattle_Stefan Frei; Xavier Arreaga, Yeimar Gomez Andrade, Nouhou Tolo (Cody Baker, 46th); Josh Atencio (Joao Paulo, 80th), Leo Chu (Dylan Teves, 46th), Nicolas Lodeiro, Alex Roldan (Reed Baker-Whiting, 65th), Albert Rusnak; Fredy Montero, Jordan Morris (Heber, 65th).

Vancouver_Yohei Takaoka; Ali Ahmed (Alessandro Schopf, 64th), Tristan Blackmon, Javain Brown, Mathias Laborda, Luis Martins; Sebastian Berhalter, Andres Cubas (Karifa Yao, 90th+1), Ryan Gauld (Simon Becher, 83rd), Pedro Vite (Julian Gressel, 64th); Brian White (Sergio Cordova, 83rd).

