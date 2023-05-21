Texas 13, Colorado 3

Colorado Texas ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 3 9 2 Totals 36 13 13 13 Profar lf 5 0 2 0 Semien 2b 3 2 2 3 McMahon 3b-2b 4 1 0 0 J.Smith 2b 1 1 1 1 Bryant dh 3 0 1 0 Seager dh 5 2 3 3 Toglia ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Lowe 1b 5 1 3 0 Grichuk rf 3 1 2 0 García rf 2 1 0 0 Moustakas 1b-3b 3 1 1 1 Thompson rf 0 0 0 1 Doyle cf 4 0 2 1 Jung 3b 4 2 1 1 Trejo 2b-p 4 0 0 0 Heim c 5 1 1 1 Wynns c 4 0 0 0 Grossman lf 4 0 0 0 Tovar ss 4 0 1 0 Duran ss 3 1 0 0 Taveras cf 4 2 2 3

Colorado 000 001 020 — 3 Texas 050 060 02x — 13

E_Lowe (2). DP_Colorado 0, Texas 2. LOB_Colorado 8, Texas 5. 2B_Tovar (10), Doyle (3), Lowe 2 (15), Semien (12), Taveras (8), Seager (7). HR_Jung (9), Seager (3), J.Smith (3). SF_Thompson (1). S_Doyle (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Colorado Seabold L,1-1 3 2-3 5 5 5 2 5 Carasiti 1 5 6 6 3 2 Lawrence 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Suter 1 0 0 0 0 0 Trejo 1 3 2 2 0 1

Texas Heaney W,3-3 6 6 1 0 2 5 Barlow 1 1 0 0 0 1 Leclerc 1 2 2 2 1 2 Burke 1 0 0 0 0 1

Carasiti pitched to 9 batters in the 5th.

WP_Carasiti, Leclerc.

Umpires_Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_2:50. A_32,733 (40,000).