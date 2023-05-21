Texas 13, Colorado 3

21 May, 2023
|Colorado
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|2
|Totals
|36
|13
|13
|13
|Profar lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Semien 2b
|3
|2
|2
|3
|McMahon 3b-2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|J.Smith 2b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Bryant dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Seager dh
|5
|2
|3
|3
|Toglia ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lowe 1b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|Grichuk rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|García rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Moustakas 1b-3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Thompson rf
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Doyle cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Jung 3b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Trejo 2b-p
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Heim c
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Wynns c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Grossman lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Tovar ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Duran ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Taveras cf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Colorado
|000
|001
|020
|—
|3
|Texas
|050
|060
|02x
|—
|13
E_Lowe (2). DP_Colorado 0, Texas 2. LOB_Colorado 8, Texas 5. 2B_Tovar (10), Doyle (3), Lowe 2 (15), Semien (12), Taveras (8), Seager (7). HR_Jung (9), Seager (3), J.Smith (3). SF_Thompson (1). S_Doyle (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Colorado
|Seabold L,1-1
|3
|2-3
|5
|5
|5
|2
|5
|Carasiti
|1
|5
|6
|6
|3
|2
|Lawrence
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Suter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Trejo
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Texas
|Heaney W,3-3
|6
|6
|1
|0
|2
|5
|Barlow
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Leclerc
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Burke
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Carasiti pitched to 9 batters in the 5th.
WP_Carasiti, Leclerc.
Umpires_Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_2:50. A_32,733 (40,000).