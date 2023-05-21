Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Texas 13, Colorado 3

21 May, 2023
Colorado Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 3 9 2 Totals 36 13 13 13
Profar lf 5 0 2 0 Semien 2b 3 2 2 3
McMahon 3b-2b 4 1 0 0 J.Smith 2b 1 1 1 1
Bryant dh 3 0 1 0 Seager dh 5 2 3 3
Toglia ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Lowe 1b 5 1 3 0
Grichuk rf 3 1 2 0 García rf 2 1 0 0
Moustakas 1b-3b 3 1 1 1 Thompson rf 0 0 0 1
Doyle cf 4 0 2 1 Jung 3b 4 2 1 1
Trejo 2b-p 4 0 0 0 Heim c 5 1 1 1
Wynns c 4 0 0 0 Grossman lf 4 0 0 0
Tovar ss 4 0 1 0 Duran ss 3 1 0 0
Taveras cf 4 2 2 3
Colorado 000 001 020 3
Texas 050 060 02x 13

E_Lowe (2). DP_Colorado 0, Texas 2. LOB_Colorado 8, Texas 5. 2B_Tovar (10), Doyle (3), Lowe 2 (15), Semien (12), Taveras (8), Seager (7). HR_Jung (9), Seager (3), J.Smith (3). SF_Thompson (1). S_Doyle (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Seabold L,1-1 3 2-3 5 5 5 2 5
Carasiti 1 5 6 6 3 2
Lawrence 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Suter 1 0 0 0 0 0
Trejo 1 3 2 2 0 1
Texas
Heaney W,3-3 6 6 1 0 2 5
Barlow 1 1 0 0 0 1
Leclerc 1 2 2 2 1 2
Burke 1 0 0 0 0 1

Carasiti pitched to 9 batters in the 5th.

WP_Carasiti, Leclerc.

Umpires_Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_2:50. A_32,733 (40,000).

