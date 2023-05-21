Sunday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Kansas City 020 000 000 — 2 4 0 Chicago 000 130 10x — 5 9 0

C.Hernández, M.Castillo (3), Clarke (7), A.Garrett (8) and Perez; Lynn, Middleton (7), Bummer (8), J.Kelly (9) and Grandal. W_Lynn 3-5. L_M.Castillo 0-1. Sv_J.Kelly (1). HRs_Kansas City, Massey (3). Chicago, Robert Jr. (13).

___

Oakland 000 000 000 — 0 4 0 Houston 000 011 00x — 2 5 0

Kaprielian, Moll (6), Erceg (6), Long (7), Acton (8) and Pérez; Valdez, and Maldonado. W_Valdez 4-4. L_Kaprielian 0-4.

___

INTERLEAGUE

New York 000 021 100 — 4 6 0 Cincinnati 100 000 000 — 1 6 0

Severino, A.Abreu (5), Cordero (7), W.Peralta (8), Holmes (9) and Higashioka; H.Greene, Herget (8) and Maile. W_A.Abreu 2-1. L_H.Greene 0-4. Sv_Holmes (5). HRs_New York, Bader (4), Torres (7).

___

Detroit 001 002 100 — 4 6 2 Washington 312 000 00x — 6 18 1

Wentz, Cisnero (3), Englert (4), Alexander (6), Foley (8) and Rogers; Gray, Machado (6), Finnegan (6), Edwards Jr. (8), Harvey (9) and R.Adams. W_Gray 4-5. L_Wentz 1-4. Sv_Harvey (2). HRs_Detroit, N.Maton (5). Washington, R.Adams (2), Vargas (1).

___

Seattle 010 000 010 — 2 3 0 Atlanta 101 001 00x — 3 7 0

Kirby, Saucedo (8), Then (8) and T.Murphy, Raleigh; Shuster, McHugh (7), N.Anderson (8), Iglesias (9) and d'Arnaud. W_Shuster 1-2. L_Kirby 5-3. Sv_Iglesias (3). HRs_Seattle, Kelenic (9), Caballero (1). Atlanta, d'Arnaud (1).

___

Milwaukee 010 230 000 — 6 10 0 Tampa Bay 000 300 010 — 4 7 0

F.Peralta, Payamps (7), Strzelecki (8), D.Williams (8) and W.Contreras; Beeks, Criswell (3), Diekman (7), Littell (9) and Mejía, Bethancourt. W_F.Peralta 5-3. L_Criswell 0-1. Sv_D.Williams (7). HRs_Milwaukee, Adames (8), Tellez (11), W.Contreras (4). Tampa Bay, J.Lowe (11).

___

Cleveland 000 000 040 — 4 8 0 New York 000 101 12x — 5 11 0

Bibee, Morgan (7), Stephan (8) and Zunino, B.Naylor; Scherzer, B.Raley (7), Ottavino (8), Robertson (8) and Sánchez. W_Robertson 2-0. L_Stephan 2-2. HRs_Cleveland, J.Ramírez (5). New York, Nimmo (4), S.Marte (2).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Chicago 000 000 001 — 1 3 0 Philadelphia 000 000 20x — 2 7 1

Steele, Alzolay (7), Hughes (8), Estrada (8) and Barnhart; T.Walker, Domínguez (6), Strahm (7), Brogdon (8), Soto (8), Kimbrel (9) and Realmuto. W_Strahm 4-3. L_Alzolay 1-3. Sv_Kimbrel (5). HRs_Chicago, Morel (8). Philadelphia, Stott (4).

___

Arizona 101 011 301 — 8 9 1 Pittsburgh 010 020 000 — 3 3 3

M.Kelly, McGough (6), Ginkel (8) and Herrera; R.Contreras, Moreta (6), Zastryzny (6), R.Stephenson (7), Y.Ramirez (8) and Delay. W_M.Kelly 5-3. L_Moreta 1-1. HRs_Arizona, Carroll (7).