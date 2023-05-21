Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Saturday's Major League Linescores

21 May, 2023
AMERICAN LEAGUE

Kansas City 100 000 000 1 7 1
Chicago 200 003 00x 5 6 0

Lyles, Cuas (6), J.Taylor (7), Staumont (8) and Fermin; Giolito, Crochet (7), López (7), J.Kelly (8), Graveman (9) and Zavala. W_Giolito 3-3. L_Lyles 0-8. HRs_Kansas City, Perez (10).

___

Baltimore 011 000 030 1 6 11 1
Toronto 000 021 200 0 5 10 0

(10 innings)

G.Rodriguez, Baker (6), Baumann (7), C.Irvin (7), Cano (8), Bautista (9) and Rutschman; Manoah, Mayza (6), Richards (7), E.Swanson (7), Romano (8), Y.García (9) and Jansen. W_Bautista 3-1. L_Y.García 1-1. HRs_Baltimore, Mullins (7), O'Hearn (2). Toronto, Springer (6), Jansen (5).

___

Oakland 000 101 000 2 7 0
Houston 200 000 01x 3 7 2

Sears, Martínez (7), Lovelady (8) and Langeliers; Brown, Stanek (7), Neris (8), Pressly (9) and Maldonado. W_Neris 3-1. L_Lovelady 0-2. Sv_Pressly (8). HRs_Houston, Alvarez (10).

___

INTERLEAGUE

Colorado 000 100 031 5 13 1
Texas 440 012 00x 11 15 0

Freeland, Bird (3), Abad (5), Bard (6), Hand (7), P.Johnson (8) and E.Díaz; Jon.Gray, Ragans (6), J.Hernández (8), J.King (8) and León. W_Jon.Gray 4-1. L_Freeland 4-5. HRs_Texas, Duran (7), Seager (2).

___

Detroit 200 000 000 2 6 0
Washington 000 121 01x 5 9 1

Faedo, Holton (6), Vest (8) and J.Rogers, Haase; Corbin, Edwards Jr. (7), Harvey (8), Finnegan (9) and K.Ruiz. W_Corbin 3-5. L_Faedo 0-2. Sv_Finnegan (9). HRs_Detroit, Torkelson (4). Washington, Candelario (6).

___

Milwaukee 001 200 010 4 6 0
Tampa Bay 130 200 20x 8 10 0

Lauer, Wilson (4), Cousins (7), Megill (7) and Caratini; Eflin, R.Thompson (8), K.Kelly (9), Adam (9) and Bethancourt. W_Eflin 6-1. L_Lauer 4-5. Sv_Adam (6). HRs_Milwaukee, O.Miller (2), B.Anderson (7). Tampa Bay, H.Ramírez (7), Y.Díaz (11), Bethancourt (7).

___

New York 001 030 000 3 7 13 0
Cincinnati 101 200 000 0 4 5 0

(10 innings)

Brito, Marinaccio (5), M.King (7), Holmes (9), Weber (10) and Rortvedt, Higashioka; Weaver, Young (5), Farmer (6), Sims (7), Alex.Díaz (9), Gibaut (10) and Maile, Casali. W_Holmes 2-2. L_Gibaut 3-1. Sv_Weber (1). HRs_New York, Kiner-Falefa (2), Rizzo (11). Cincinnati, Maile (3).

___

Seattle 000 320 200 7 9 0
Atlanta 200 000 010 3 8 3

Gilbert, Brash (7), Topa (8), Sewald (9) and T.Murphy; Chavez, Tonkin (3), Jiménez (5), Yates (7), Luetge (8), Minter (9) and S.Murphy. W_Gilbert 2-2. L_Tonkin 3-2. HRs_Seattle, E.Suárez (5). Atlanta, Olson (13).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Arizona 100 001 200 4 8 0
Pittsburgh 003 000 000 3 7 0

Pfaadt, K.Nelson (6), A.Adams (7), Chafin (8), M.Castro (9) and Moreno; Keller, R.Stephenson (7), Hernandez (7), Moreta (8), Bednar (9) and Hedges. W_K.Nelson 4-1. L_R.Stephenson 0-2. Sv_M.Castro (4). HRs_Arizona, K.Marte (6), P.Smith (3).

___

Miami 000 000 010 1 5 1
San Francisco 000 000 000 0 3 2

B.Garrett, Chargois (7), Scott (8), Floro (8) and Fortes; Webb, Junis (7), Ty.Rogers (8), Doval (9) and Bailey. W_Chargois 1-0. L_Ty.Rogers 0-4. Sv_Floro (5).

___

Chicago 000 002 010 3 6 1
Philadelphia 602 020 11x 12 13 0

Taillon, Rucker (3), J.Estrada (5), Fulmer (7), Burdi (8) and Gomes; Nola, Brogdon (8), Y.Marte (9) and Realmuto, Stubbs. W_Nola 4-3. L_Taillon 0-3. HRs_Chicago, D.Swanson (4), Morel (7). Philadelphia, Schwarber (11), Clemens (4).

___

Los Angeles 000 003 002 5 9 0
St. Louis 120 000 03x 6 8 0

Syndergaard, Almonte (6), Bruihl (7), V.González (8), Cyr (8) and A.Barnes; Mikolas, Helsley (8), Gallegos (9) and Wills.Contreras. W_Helsley 2-2. L_V.González 1-1. Sv_Gallegos (4). HRs_Los Angeles, J.Martinez (6). St. Louis, Gorman (13).

