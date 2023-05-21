Saturday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Kansas City
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
|7
|1
|Chicago
|200
|003
|00x
|—
|5
|6
|0
Lyles, Cuas (6), J.Taylor (7), Staumont (8) and Fermin; Giolito, Crochet (7), López (7), J.Kelly (8), Graveman (9) and Zavala. W_Giolito 3-3. L_Lyles 0-8. HRs_Kansas City, Perez (10).
___
|Baltimore
|011
|000
|030
|1
|—
|6
|11
|1
|Toronto
|000
|021
|200
|0
|—
|5
|10
|0
(10 innings)
G.Rodriguez, Baker (6), Baumann (7), C.Irvin (7), Cano (8), Bautista (9) and Rutschman; Manoah, Mayza (6), Richards (7), E.Swanson (7), Romano (8), Y.García (9) and Jansen. W_Bautista 3-1. L_Y.García 1-1. HRs_Baltimore, Mullins (7), O'Hearn (2). Toronto, Springer (6), Jansen (5).
___
|Oakland
|000
|101
|000
|—
|2
|7
|0
|Houston
|200
|000
|01x
|—
|3
|7
|2
Sears, Martínez (7), Lovelady (8) and Langeliers; Brown, Stanek (7), Neris (8), Pressly (9) and Maldonado. W_Neris 3-1. L_Lovelady 0-2. Sv_Pressly (8). HRs_Houston, Alvarez (10).
___
INTERLEAGUE
|Colorado
|000
|100
|031
|—
|5
|13
|1
|Texas
|440
|012
|00x
|—
|11
|15
|0
Freeland, Bird (3), Abad (5), Bard (6), Hand (7), P.Johnson (8) and E.Díaz; Jon.Gray, Ragans (6), J.Hernández (8), J.King (8) and León. W_Jon.Gray 4-1. L_Freeland 4-5. HRs_Texas, Duran (7), Seager (2).
___
|Detroit
|200
|000
|000
|—
|2
|6
|0
|Washington
|000
|121
|01x
|—
|5
|9
|1
Faedo, Holton (6), Vest (8) and J.Rogers, Haase; Corbin, Edwards Jr. (7), Harvey (8), Finnegan (9) and K.Ruiz. W_Corbin 3-5. L_Faedo 0-2. Sv_Finnegan (9). HRs_Detroit, Torkelson (4). Washington, Candelario (6).
___
|Milwaukee
|001
|200
|010
|—
|4
|6
|0
|Tampa Bay
|130
|200
|20x
|—
|8
|10
|0
Lauer, Wilson (4), Cousins (7), Megill (7) and Caratini; Eflin, R.Thompson (8), K.Kelly (9), Adam (9) and Bethancourt. W_Eflin 6-1. L_Lauer 4-5. Sv_Adam (6). HRs_Milwaukee, O.Miller (2), B.Anderson (7). Tampa Bay, H.Ramírez (7), Y.Díaz (11), Bethancourt (7).
___
|New York
|001
|030
|000
|3
|—
|7
|13
|0
|Cincinnati
|101
|200
|000
|0
|—
|4
|5
|0
(10 innings)
Brito, Marinaccio (5), M.King (7), Holmes (9), Weber (10) and Rortvedt, Higashioka; Weaver, Young (5), Farmer (6), Sims (7), Alex.Díaz (9), Gibaut (10) and Maile, Casali. W_Holmes 2-2. L_Gibaut 3-1. Sv_Weber (1). HRs_New York, Kiner-Falefa (2), Rizzo (11). Cincinnati, Maile (3).
___
|Seattle
|000
|320
|200
|—
|7
|9
|0
|Atlanta
|200
|000
|010
|—
|3
|8
|3
Gilbert, Brash (7), Topa (8), Sewald (9) and T.Murphy; Chavez, Tonkin (3), Jiménez (5), Yates (7), Luetge (8), Minter (9) and S.Murphy. W_Gilbert 2-2. L_Tonkin 3-2. HRs_Seattle, E.Suárez (5). Atlanta, Olson (13).
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Arizona
|100
|001
|200
|—
|4
|8
|0
|Pittsburgh
|003
|000
|000
|—
|3
|7
|0
Pfaadt, K.Nelson (6), A.Adams (7), Chafin (8), M.Castro (9) and Moreno; Keller, R.Stephenson (7), Hernandez (7), Moreta (8), Bednar (9) and Hedges. W_K.Nelson 4-1. L_R.Stephenson 0-2. Sv_M.Castro (4). HRs_Arizona, K.Marte (6), P.Smith (3).
___
|Miami
|000
|000
|010
|—
|1
|5
|1
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|3
|2
B.Garrett, Chargois (7), Scott (8), Floro (8) and Fortes; Webb, Junis (7), Ty.Rogers (8), Doval (9) and Bailey. W_Chargois 1-0. L_Ty.Rogers 0-4. Sv_Floro (5).
___
|Chicago
|000
|002
|010
|—
|3
|6
|1
|Philadelphia
|602
|020
|11x
|—
|12
|13
|0
Taillon, Rucker (3), J.Estrada (5), Fulmer (7), Burdi (8) and Gomes; Nola, Brogdon (8), Y.Marte (9) and Realmuto, Stubbs. W_Nola 4-3. L_Taillon 0-3. HRs_Chicago, D.Swanson (4), Morel (7). Philadelphia, Schwarber (11), Clemens (4).
___
|Los Angeles
|000
|003
|002
|—
|5
|9
|0
|St. Louis
|120
|000
|03x
|—
|6
|8
|0
Syndergaard, Almonte (6), Bruihl (7), V.González (8), Cyr (8) and A.Barnes; Mikolas, Helsley (8), Gallegos (9) and Wills.Contreras. W_Helsley 2-2. L_V.González 1-1. Sv_Gallegos (4). HRs_Los Angeles, J.Martinez (6). St. Louis, Gorman (13).