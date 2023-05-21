Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Philadelphia 3, New England 0

21 May, 2023
New England 0 0 0
Philadelphia 0 3 3

First Half_None.

Second Half_1, Philadelphia, Gazdag, 5 (Uhre), 56th minute; 2, Philadelphia, Gazdag, 6 (penalty kick), 74th; 3, Philadelphia, Carranza, 5 (Donovan), 88th.

Goalies_New England, Djordje Petrovic, Earl Edwards Jr.; Philadelphia, Andre Blake, Joseph Bendik.

Yellow Cards_Blessing, New England, 4th; Wood, New England, 45th; Farrell, New England, 73rd; Altidore, New England, 85th; Romney, New England, 90th; Real, Philadelphia, 90th+3.

Referee_Lukasz Szpala. Assistant Referees_Corey Parker, Justin Howard, Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Logan Brown.

Lineups

New England_Djordje Petrovic; Brandon Bye, Andrew Farrell, DeJuan Jones, Dave Romney; Emmanuel Boateng (Esmir Bajraktarevic, 78th), Noel Buck, Carles Gil (Jack Panayotou, 35th), Matt Polster (Jozy Altidore, 78th); Latif Blessing (Justin Rennicks, 66th), Bobby Wood (Giacomo Vrioni, 66th).

Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Damion Onandi Lowe, Olivier Mbaizo, Kai Wagner (Matt Real, 90th+2); Leon Maximilian Flach, Jose Martinez; Julian Carranza, Daniel Gazdag (Jesus Bueno, 90th+1), Mikael Uhre (Chris Donovan, 80th).

