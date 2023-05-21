Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Philadelphia 2, Chicago Cubs 1

21 May, 2023
Chicago Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 28 1 3 1 Totals 30 2 7 2
Hoerner 2b 3 0 0 0 Turner ss 4 0 1 0
Swanson ss 2 0 1 0 Castellanos rf 4 0 2 0
Happ lf 4 0 0 0 Harper dh 4 0 0 0
Suzuki rf 4 0 1 0 Realmuto c 3 0 0 0
Tauchman cf 2 0 0 0 Schwarber lf 2 0 0 0
Morel dh 4 1 1 1 Marsh pr-cf 0 0 0 0
Mervis 1b 2 0 0 0 Bohm 1b 4 0 1 0
Mancini ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Sosa 3b 3 1 1 0
Mastrobuoni 3b 2 0 0 0 Harrison 2b 2 0 0 0
Madrigal ph-3b 1 0 0 0 Stott ph-2b 1 1 1 2
Wisdom ph 1 0 0 0 Guthrie cf-lf 3 0 1 0
Barnhart c 2 0 0 0
Chicago 000 000 001 1
Philadelphia 000 000 20x 2

E_Domínguez (2). DP_Chicago 1, Philadelphia 0. LOB_Chicago 7, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Guthrie (1), Castellanos (15), Sosa (7), Turner (10). HR_Morel (8), Stott (4). SB_Tauchman (1), Marsh (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Steele 6 4 0 0 1 6
Alzolay L,1-3 1 3 2 2 0 1
Hughes 2-3 0 0 0 1 2
Estrada 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia
Walker 5 1-3 2 0 0 3 3
Domínguez 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Strahm W,4-3 1 0 0 0 1 2
Brogdon H,3 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Soto H,8 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Kimbrel S,5-5 1 1 1 1 1 2

HBP_Steele (Schwarber), Brogdon (Swanson).

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T_2:36. A_44,108 (42,901).

