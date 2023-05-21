Philadelphia 2, Chicago Cubs 1

21 May, 2023
|Chicago
|Philadelphia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|28
|1
|3
|1
|Totals
|30
|2
|7
|2
|Hoerner 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Turner ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Swanson ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Happ lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Harper dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Suzuki rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Realmuto c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tauchman cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Schwarber lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Morel dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Marsh pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mervis 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bohm 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mancini ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sosa 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Mastrobuoni 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Harrison 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Madrigal ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Stott ph-2b
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Wisdom ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Guthrie cf-lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Barnhart c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Chicago
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|20x
|—
|2
E_Domínguez (2). DP_Chicago 1, Philadelphia 0. LOB_Chicago 7, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Guthrie (1), Castellanos (15), Sosa (7), Turner (10). HR_Morel (8), Stott (4). SB_Tauchman (1), Marsh (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Steele
|6
|4
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Alzolay L,1-3
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Hughes
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Estrada
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|Walker
|5
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Domínguez
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Strahm W,4-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Brogdon H,3
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Soto H,8
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kimbrel S,5-5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
HBP_Steele (Schwarber), Brogdon (Swanson).
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Erich Bacchus.
T_2:36. A_44,108 (42,901).