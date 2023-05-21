Philadelphia 2, Chicago Cubs 1

Chicago Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 28 1 3 1 Totals 30 2 7 2 Hoerner 2b 3 0 0 0 Turner ss 4 0 1 0 Swanson ss 2 0 1 0 Castellanos rf 4 0 2 0 Happ lf 4 0 0 0 Harper dh 4 0 0 0 Suzuki rf 4 0 1 0 Realmuto c 3 0 0 0 Tauchman cf 2 0 0 0 Schwarber lf 2 0 0 0 Morel dh 4 1 1 1 Marsh pr-cf 0 0 0 0 Mervis 1b 2 0 0 0 Bohm 1b 4 0 1 0 Mancini ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Sosa 3b 3 1 1 0 Mastrobuoni 3b 2 0 0 0 Harrison 2b 2 0 0 0 Madrigal ph-3b 1 0 0 0 Stott ph-2b 1 1 1 2 Wisdom ph 1 0 0 0 Guthrie cf-lf 3 0 1 0 Barnhart c 2 0 0 0

Chicago 000 000 001 — 1 Philadelphia 000 000 20x — 2

E_Domínguez (2). DP_Chicago 1, Philadelphia 0. LOB_Chicago 7, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Guthrie (1), Castellanos (15), Sosa (7), Turner (10). HR_Morel (8), Stott (4). SB_Tauchman (1), Marsh (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago Steele 6 4 0 0 1 6 Alzolay L,1-3 1 3 2 2 0 1 Hughes 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 Estrada 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Philadelphia Walker 5 1-3 2 0 0 3 3 Domínguez 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 Strahm W,4-3 1 0 0 0 1 2 Brogdon H,3 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Soto H,8 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Kimbrel S,5-5 1 1 1 1 1 2

HBP_Steele (Schwarber), Brogdon (Swanson).

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T_2:36. A_44,108 (42,901).