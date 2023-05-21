PGA Championship Scores

22 May, 2023
Sunday
At Oak Hill - East
Rochester, N.Y.
Purse: $15 million
Yardage: 7,394; Par: 70
Final Round
|Brooks Koepka, United States (0), $3,150,000
|72-66-66-67—271
|Viktor Hovland, Norway (270), $1,540,000
|68-67-70-68—273
|Scottie Scheffler, United States (270), $1,540,000
|67-68-73-65—273
|Cameron Davis, Australia (127), $720,000
|71-70-71-65—277
|Kurt Kitayama, United States (127), $720,000
|70-71-71-65—277
|Bryson DeChambeau, United States (0), $720,000
|66-71-70-70—277
|Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland (97), $555,000
|71-69-69-69—278
|Sepp Straka, Austria (97), $555,000
|69-71-73-65—278
|Patrick Cantlay, United States (82), $465,000
|74-67-72-66—279
|Justin Rose, England (82), $465,000
|69-70-69-71—279
|Cameron Smith, Australia (0), $465,000
|72-72-70-65—279
|Corey Conners, Canada (68), $365,000
|67-68-70-75—280
|Shane Lowry, Ireland (68), $365,000
|73-67-71-69—280
|Victor Perez, France (0), $365,000
|70-72-69-69—280
|Eric Cole, United States (59), $288,333
|67-74-70-70—281
|Tyrrell Hatton, England (59), $288,333
|77-68-69-67—281
|Michael Block, United States (0), $288,333
|70-70-70-71—281
|Tommy Fleetwood, England (51), $214,400
|72-71-68-71—282
|Xander Schauffele, United States (51), $214,400
|72-72-71-67—282
|Min Woo Lee, Australia (0), $214,400
|73-67-71-71—282
|Mito Pereira, Chile (0), $214,400
|72-69-74-67—282
|Patrick Reed, United States (0), $214,400
|72-71-69-70—282
|Matthew NeSmith, United States (42), $165,000
|70-70-74-69—283
|Alex Smalley, United States (42), $165,000
|73-72-70-68—283
|Ryan Fox, New Zealand (0), $165,000
|68-73-71-71—283
|Hayden Buckley, United States (37), $135,000
|69-74-71-70—284
|Collin Morikawa, United States (37), $135,000
|71-70-74-69—284
|Justin Suh, United States (37), $135,000
|69-68-73-74—284
|Keegan Bradley, United States (25), $85,636
|68-72-74-71—285
|Chris Kirk, United States (25), $85,636
|70-75-69-71—285
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee, South Korea (25), $85,636
|73-68-75-69—285
|Hideki Matsuyama, Japan (25), $85,636
|72-71-70-72—285
|Denny McCarthy, United States (25), $85,636
|75-70-72-68—285
|Taylor Pendrith, Canada (25), $85,636
|70-69-74-72—285
|Patrick Rodgers, United States (25), $85,636
|70-75-72-68—285
|Adam Scott, Australia (25), $85,636
|68-74-74-69—285
|Jordan Spieth, United States (25), $85,636
|73-72-71-69—285
|Callum Tarren, England (25), $85,636
|71-67-79-68—285
|Harold Varner III, United States (0), $90,136
|70-71-74-70—285
|Thomas Detry, Belgium (13), $51,210
|74-71-73-68—286
|Adam Hadwin, Canada (13), $51,210
|70-73-73-70—286
|Lucas Herbert, Australia (13), $51,210
|75-69-72-70—286
|Beau Hossler, United States (13), $51,210
|71-70-74-71—286
|Adrian Meronk, Poland (13), $51,210
|75-69-74-68—286
|Thomas Pieters, Belgium (13), $51,210
|69-76-70-71—286
|J.T. Poston, United States (13), $51,210
|72-70-75-69—286
|Chez Reavie, United States (13), $51,210
|76-68-71-71—286
|Adam Svensson, Canada (13), $51,210
|70-70-73-73—286
|Sahith Theegala, United States (13), $51,210
|71-71-71-73—286
|Padraig Harrington, Ireland (8), $36,525
|72-71-75-69—287
|Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark (8), $36,525
|76-67-73-71—287
|Stephan Jaeger, Germany (8), $36,525
|72-70-69-76—287
|Jon Rahm, Spain (8), $36,525
|76-68-72-71—287
|Dean Burmester, South Africa (7), $34,800
|73-71-72-72—288
|Lee Hodges, United States (6), $34,200
|75-70-75-69—289
|Max Homa, United States (6), $34,200
|71-72-74-72—289
|Dustin Johnson, United States (6), $34,200
|67-74-74-74—289
|Tom Hoge, United States (5), $33,150
|74-70-72-74—290
|Zach Johnson, United States (5), $33,150
|74-71-74-71—290
|Phil Mickelson, United States (5), $33,150
|73-72-75-70—290
|Keith Mitchell, United States (5), $33,150
|69-71-73-77—290
|Rikuya Hoshino, Japan (4), $32,100
|75-70-75-71—291
|Sihwan Kim, United States (4), $32,100
|75-68-75-73—291
|Thriston Lawrence, South Africa (4), $32,100
|75-69-73-74—291
|Pablo Larrazabal, Spain (4), $31,050
|69-75-74-74—292
|Taylor Montgomery, United States (4), $31,050
|75-70-76-71—292
|Justin Thomas, United States (4), $31,050
|72-73-75-72—292
|Matt Wallace, England (4), $31,050
|73-70-75-74—292
|Joel Dahmen, United States (3), $30,000
|74-69-78-72—293
|Yannik Paul, Germany (3), $30,000
|76-69-73-75—293
|Ben Taylor, England (3), $30,000
|72-72-78-71—293
|Tony Finau, United States (3), $29,100
|72-73-73-77—295
|Taylor Moore, United States (3), $29,100
|74-69-78-74—295
|Sam Stevens, United States (3), $29,100
|71-72-73-79—295
|Mark Hubbard, United States (2), $28,500
|71-74-79-74—298
|Kazuki Higa, Japan (2), $28,200
|72-73-77-78—300