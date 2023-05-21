Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Orlando City 3, Miami 1

21 May, 2023
Orlando City 1 2 3
Miami 0 1 1

First Half_1, Orlando City, Kara, 4 (Araujo), 19th minute.

Second Half_2, Miami, Campana, 3 (Martinez), 57th; 3, Orlando City, Ojeda, 3 (Kara), 68th; 4, Orlando City, Santos, 1 (McGuire), 86th.

Goalies_Orlando City, Pedro Gallese, Mason Stajduhar; Miami, Drake Callender, Nick Marsman.

Yellow Cards_Campana, Miami, 16th; Carlos, Orlando City, 23rd; Cartagena, Orlando City, 36th; Angulo, Orlando City, 41st; Cremaschi, Miami, 75th; Fray, Miami, 89th; McVey, Miami, 90th+1.

Referee_Ramy Touchan. Assistant Referees_Cory Richardson, Diego Blas, Guido Gonzales Jr. 4th Official_Kevin Lock.

___

Lineups

Orlando City_Pedro Gallese; Antonio Carlos, Robin Jansson, Rafael Santos, Kyle Smith (Rodrigo Schlegel, 64th); Cesar Araujo, Wilder Cartagena, Gaston Gonzalez (Martin Ojeda, 65th), Facundo Torres (Mauricio Pereyra, 76th); Ivan Angulo (Dagur Dan Thorhallsson, 84th), Ercan Kara (Duncan McGuire, 76th).

Miami_Drake Callender; Sergey Krivtsov (Nicolas Stefanelli, 33rd), Christopher McVey, Kamal Miller (Ryan Sailor, 83rd), Franco Negri, DeAndre Yedlin (Harvey James Neville, 83rd); Dixon Arroyo, Benjamin Cremaschi (Ian Fray, 83rd); Leonardo Campana, Corentin Jean (Robert Taylor, 76th), Josef Martinez.

