Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

NWSL Glance

21 May, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA
Washington 4 1 3 15 11 7
San Diego 5 3 0 15 15 10
OL Reign 4 2 1 13 12 6
Gotham FC 4 2 1 13 7 6
Portland 3 1 3 12 18 10
North Carolina 3 3 2 11 8 9
Orlando 3 4 1 10 7 12
Louisville 2 2 4 10 11 9
Angel City 2 3 3 9 11 13
Houston 2 3 3 9 5 9
Kansas City 2 6 0 6 9 16
Chicago 1 5 1 4 11 18

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday, May 12

Louisville 3, Chicago 0

Houston 2, Portland 1

Saturday, May 13

Washington 1, Angel City 0

Sunday, May 14

North Carolina 1, OL Reign 0

Orlando 0, Gotham FC 0, tie

San Diego 2, Kansas City 0

Saturday, May 20

Angel City 0, North Carolina 0, tie

Orlando 2, Washington 1

Louisville 2, Kansas City 0

San Diego 3, Houston 0

Sunday, May 21

Chicago at Portland, 5 p.m.

Gotham FC at OL Reign, 6 p.m.

Friday, May 26

Houston at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Portland at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday, May 27

Angel City at OL Reign, 3:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Louisville, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 28

Gotham FC at Washington, 5 p.m.

Temas Relacionados

SportsAP

DEPORTES

Histórica clasificación de Canapino: habrá un piloto argentino en las míticas 500 millas de Indianápolis luego de 83 años

Histórica clasificación de Canapino: habrá un piloto argentino en las míticas 500 millas de Indianápolis luego de 83 años

Hace 3 horas

7 frases de Mascherano tras la victoria de Argentina: la “charla” íntima previa al debut y el consejo para sus jugadores

Lo que no se vio del triunfo de Argentina en el Mundial Sub 20: el jugador más ovacionado y la hinchada propia de los futbolistas

Arrancó el Mundial Sub 20: Nueva Zelanda venció 1-0 a Guatemala, Estados Unidos superó 1-0 a Ecuador y Eslovaquia goleó 4-0 a Fiji

Argentina derrotó 2-1 a Uzbekistán en su debut por el Mundial Sub 20

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Rodrigo Moreno: “Hice una película como quería, no para llegar a Cannes”

Rodrigo Moreno: “Hice una película como quería, no para llegar a Cannes”

Hace 19 min

“Doctora Cha”, el nuevo drama médico coreano que lidera en Netflix

“Indiana Jones 5”: Se publican las primeras críticas de la película protagonizada por Harrison Ford

La espectacular alfombra roja de las estrellas de Hollywood en Cannes para el estreno de la película de DiCaprio y Scorsese

Lisandro Alonso presentó en Cannes su singular experiencia cinematográfica “Eureka”

TENDENCIAS

Cuáles son las 3 lecciones que deja la peor epidemia de dengue de la Argentina

Cuáles son las 3 lecciones que deja la peor epidemia de dengue de la Argentina

Hace 1 hora

Cómo es la “dieta Harvard” y qué platos saludables recomiendan los expertos

Las claves del hidrógeno verde, el combustible del futuro que puso un pie en la Patagonia

Día Internacional del Té: viaje a los secretos de una infusión milenaria que nace de especias y aromas irrepetibles

Diez claves y 60 ejemplos para motivar a los equipos de trabajo y aumentar la productividad