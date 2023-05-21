Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

New York Red Bulls 2, Montreal 1

21 May, 2023
Montreal 1 0 1
New York Red Bulls 2 0 2

First Half_1, New York Red Bulls, Reyes, 2, 23rd minute; 2, Montreal, Waterman, 1 (Campbell), 29th; 3, New York Red Bulls, Burke, 2 (Casseres Jr), 38th.

Second Half_None.

Goalies_Montreal, Jonathan Sirois, James Pantemis; New York Red Bulls, Carlos Miguel, Ryan Meara.

Yellow Cards_Camacho, Montreal, 16th; Duke, Montreal, 32nd; Casseres Jr, New York Red Bulls, 45th+1; Herrera, Montreal, 65th.

Referee_Drew Fischer. Assistant Referees_Meghan Mullen, Brian Dunn, Alejandro Mariscal. 4th Official_Brooke Mayo.

___

Lineups

Montreal_Jonathan Sirois; Rudy Camacho, George Campbell, Aaron Herrera (Zachary Brault Guillard, 83rd), Joel Waterman (Gabriele Corbo, 46th); Mathieu Choiniere, Bryce Duke (Matko Miljevic, 83rd), Lassi Lappalainen (Ahmed Hamdi, 83rd), Victor Wanyama; Ariel Lassiter (Sunusi Ibrahim, 46th), Chinonso Offor.

New York Red Bulls_Carlos Miguel; Dylan Nealis, Sean Nealis, Andres Reyes, John Tolkin; Wikelman Carmona (Cameron Harper, 66th), Cristian Casseres Jr, Omir Fernandez, Peter Stroud, Dru Yearwood (Hassan Ndam, 78th); Cory Burke (Dante Vanzeir, 66th).

